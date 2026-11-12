The list of rock and metal bands making returns in 2026 is dotted with both names fans thought they'd never see again and acts who have tried this reunion thing in the past only to split up again.

Seriously, how many people thought Rush would come back with a new drummer more than six years after the death of Neil Peart? Not only did Rush sell out multiple shows in several North American cities, but they are also already looking forward to shows at the immersive Sphere in Las Vegas in 2027.

Similarly, Illinois-based alt-rockers Hum had played many shows in the years leading up to the 2021 death of drummer Bryan St. Pere. The band had been fairly quiet, but surprised fans when it was announced they would headline a multi-city shoegaze fest in 2026.

They're poised for even more shows in 2027.

Next year will also see the return of Faith No More to the stage for the first time in more than 10 years. The band indicated in July that they would reunite for shows with vocalist Mike Patton.

It's far from Faith No More's first reunion. Will it be any different this time?

Here is a look at 15 rock and metal bands that reunited or returned to the stage in 2026 following extended absences and a breakdown of how it all happened.

15 Rock + Metal Bands Who Reunited (Or Returned) After Long Layoffs Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll