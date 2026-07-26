Faith No More have announced their return to the stage, nearly 10 years after their last show in 2016.

The band is set to play dates with System of a Down in early 2027.

Faith No More's Plans For 2027

Faith No More started teasing something happening in 2027 on their official social media in June. The rather vague post was an image of the band's logo along with the year 2027.

No other details were provided in the post. There also had been no real follow-up posts on the band's accounts since that time.

Bass player Bill Gould did confirm a reunion was in the works during an interview that same month, saying, "Yeah, we're gonna do it. We're gonna play."

On Sunday (July 26), another image was shared that included information about 2027 dates with System of a Down.

Faith No More and System of a Down 2027 Tour Dates

So far, Faith No More and System of a Down have only announced stadium shows in Australia and New Zealand.

"It’s been a minute. Let’s do this Australia and NZ," Faith No More said in a social media post announcing the following shows:

Jan. 22 - Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium

Jan. 27 - Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

Feb. 1 - Brisbane, Australia @ Suncorp Stadium

Feb. 7 - Wellington, New Zealand @ Hnry Stadium

Ticket presales to all four shows begin July 28. General ticket sales for the shows begin July 31. Additional ticket information can be found on both Faith No More and System of a Down's websites.

Faith No More's Long Touring Layoff Explained

Starts, stops and reunions are nothing new for Faith No More.

One of the band's most publicized breakups came in 1998 when they split just before they were to start a tour as the opener for Aerosmith. At the time, it was believed Faith No More's members were moving on to work on other projects outside of the band.

Faith No More returned in 2009 for a run of reunion shows known as The Second Coming Tour. They continued to sporadically play live shows from 2010-13.

Eventually, vocalist Mike Patton started touring more with Tomahawk as Faith No More once again went on hiatus. That ended in 2014 when they returned for a string of shows.

Their last studio album, Sol Invictus, was released in 2015. A subsequent tour that year would be the last live dates Faith No More played with Patton.

Faith No More played a pair of shows in 2016 with Patton's predecessor, Chuck Mosley, in celebration of the re-release of 1985's We Care A Lot album.

Various Faith No More reunions with Patton have been attempted a few times since then, including a 2020 co-headlining tour with Korn that was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, Pollstar reported Faith No More had signed a global touring deal with Brazilian promoter 30e, opening the door for a potential reunion. Pollstar also said 30e signed a similar deal with System of a Down in recent years.

Keep reading to see some of the biggest rock and metal reunions you may have missed in recent years.