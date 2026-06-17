‘We’re Gonna Do It’ – Faith No More Bassist Talks About Upcoming Reunion

One Faith No More band member has confirmed that the band are indeed getting back together to tour after a teaser post on social media yesterday (June 16) that featured the band's logo over the top of a concert crowd accompanied by text that read "2027."

Bassist Bill Gould confirmed the speculation during an appearance on the Rock Talk podcast with host Jadranka Jankovic Nesic, in which he stated, "Yeah, we're gonna do it. We're gonna play. Yeah, we're gonna do it."

What Else Bill Gould Said About Faith No More

Speaking about the band's intent to return to playing live again for the first time since 2016, the Gould commented, "Our music is very physical and a big concern is, like, pretty soon we're not gonna be able to do this the way we wrote it. We wrote it as 20-year-olds and it's always been very physical. It has to be that way. I can't play the song if I'm not like that, honestly. With my bass parts, I just can't do it."

He continued, "We all kind of decided, like, we think we can do it. I think that we can do it for a few more years and we can do it the right way, so we're gonna give it a go."

One other sign that a comeback was afoot was a Pollstar report that shared that the Mike Patton-fronted group signed a global, long-term touring deal with Brazilian promoter 30e. Faith No More shared in a statement: "30e feels like a company that wants to dent into the status quo and as artists we understand the value of that. Their approach doesn't feel like the usual machinery; it feels like it's coming from a different place, with a different kind of energy and we are willing to get behind that."

Where Have Faith No More Been?

After going their separate ways in 1998, Faith No More regrouped in 2009 with their Album of the Year lineup. After touring intermittently in the years to follow, they decided to pursue a new album, Sol Invictus, that was released in 2015.

Then in 2021, after the pandemic, Faith No More canceled all touring to allow Patton to focus on his mental health. Recent years have seen Patton reunite onstage with Mr. Bungle, but a Faith No More reunion has not happened in the time since and the members openly shared their concerns that it might not happen.

Drummer Mike Bordin shared in 2025 on the Dean Delray on the Let There Be Talk podcast, "It's funny: when you've been in a band or a musical situation for a period of time, you always, in the back of your head, you're kind of thinking, 'Well, maybe this is it.' And I don't mind that feeling," he added. "I don't see it as a sad thing. I see it as being present and being able to really appreciate it while it's happening."

It's my take, my position, my statement on it is that he's gone from being unable to do the shows to clearly being unwilling to do shows with us. And that's heavy. That's a big difference. That's a big difference. And we haven't really had much dialogue on it."

READ MORE: Roddy Bottum Recalls 'Offensive' 1992 Faith No More Tour With Guns N' Roses

But it now appears the members have discussed the future with 2027 touring becoming a reality. Stay tuned for when dates are eventually announced.

Faith No More's Bill Gould Speaks With Rock Talk

Check out our 2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide below.

