‘You Saved My Life’ – Faith No More’s Mike Bordin Recalls Encouraging First Meeting With Ozzy Osbourne

Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne was in a rough place at the start of the 1990s for multiple reasons, which is why he was primed to receive positivity from anyone who’d share it. In a new interview Metal Hammer, Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin recalls doing precisely that during his encouraging and “incredible” first meeting with the genre’s one and only Prince of Darkness.

What Bordin Said to Ozzy

In the latest issue of Metal Hammer, Bordin reflects on meeting Osbourne for the first time in 1990.

You see, Faith No More had just released their breakthrough LP – 1989’s The Real Thing, which featured second single “Epic” – and as Metal Hammer writes, the band “were named by RIP Magazine as ‘Band Of The Year’ and invited to a star-studded awards ceremony in Los Angeles where they’d perform a short set.” According to Revolver, the event was held at the Hollywood Palladium on November 9, 1990 (in celebration of the magazine’s fourth anniversary).

Per setlist.fm, their performance actually consisted of 16 songs (including “Epic” with Young MC). They undoubtedly saved the best for last, however, when they got to perform Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” (from 1970’s Paranoid) with two awesome guests.

“We couldn’t believe it!” Bordin told Metal Hammer. “We got up and played with [James] Hetfield and Ozzy and it was incredible.”

You can view footage of their collaboration below:

Although playing with the Metallica frontman was surely amazing, it was the opportunity to meet and jam with Ozzy that truly took Bordin’s breath away.

Metal Hammer notes that after their show, Faith No More “went . . . to a Hollywood party filled with rock and metal icons." Bordin was “sitting back in a corner to relax” when Ozzy came up to him and asked: “Why did you guys do ‘War Pigs’ on the album? Are you taking the piss?’”

Of course, he’s referring to Faith No More’s cover of the song on The Real Thing, and in that moment, Bordin was taken aback. “It caught me off guard,” he revealed to Metal Hammer. “It was the last thing I’d ever think for someone who’s responsible for such iconic music might say.”

Bordin added:

He'd been through some rough times and looked so sad, man. I launched into this long story about how when I was young my mom killed herself, I didn’t have much of a family… Things changed for me when I heard Sabbath. I found this music that wasn’t singing about stuff that was pleasant – it’s powerful, dark and the message is you’re not alone. So I told him, “You saved my life.” It really fucking hit him. I had to tell him what he meant though.

As Metal Hammer mentions, Ozzy and Bordin eventually “shared a bill in South America” several years later, and in 1996, Bordin “was recruited as the new drummer in Ozzy’s band . . . and toured with him frequently over the next decade, drumming on 2001’s Down To Earth and 2007’s Black Rain.” Bordin also played on 2002’s Live at Budokan and re-recordings of Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman, as well as 2005’s Under Cover.

