Ozzy Osbourne Isn’t a Fan of Duets, But There’s One Artist He Wants to Do One With

Ozzy Osbourne recently admitted that although he's not a huge fan of doing duets, there is one particular musician he wants to do one with.

The Prince of Darkness discussed the subject with his longtime friend and co-host, guitarist Billy Morrison, during an episode of SiriusXM's Ozzy Speaks. Morrison asked Osbourne who he'd like to do a duet with, and the singer chose Paul McCartney.

"We've put that out into the ether before. I think it's good that we have this show so we can both say, 'Paul, if you're listening...'," Morrison said. "Put it out into the universe, you never know!"

Osbourne mentioned his duet with Lita Ford, and suggested it's probably the best one he's ever done. The duo sang together on the track "Close My Eyes Forever," which appeared on Ford's 1988 album Lita.

Morrison then pointed out that Osbourne did a duet with his daughter Kelly Osbourne back in 2003, a cover of Black Sabbath's "Changes" from their 1972 release Vol. 4.

"Oh yeah!" Osbourne agreed, then said, "I don't really like doing duets."

The vocalist explained that he studied The Beatles in order to improve on his ability to harmonize with his own vocals, noting that McCartney often handled the higher notes and John Lennon sang the lower ones.

Osbourne Said He Was Starstruck When He Met McCartney

During an episode of The Osbournes Podcast from early 2024, Osbourne talked about the first time he met McCartney, and how starstruck he felt to meet one of his musical heroes.

"I'm a big Beatle fan and when I first met Paul McCartney, it was like meeting Jesus Christ," he recalled. "He was a very nice man. And when I got a Grammy, he followed up with my producer to congratulate me. That was very, very special."

See a photo of the two artists together below.

