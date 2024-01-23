When you're as a big a star os Ozzy Osbourne, there's likely not many people that could leave you starstruck, but during a recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Ozzy revealed that there was one fellow musician that left him in awe.

"I'm a big Beatle fan and when I first met Paul McCartney, it was like meeting Jesus Christ," revealed the singer.

"He was a very nice man. And when I got a Grammy, he followed up with my producer to congratulate me. That was very, very special," said a visibly moved Osbourne, recalling the interaction.

Ozzy's Love of The Beatles

Osbourne has previously gone on record with his love of The Beatles, whom he told Rolling Stone in 2022 was his favorite artist to this day. Osbourne says that the Beatles are a part of his daily listening habits, and he revealed that "Darkside Blues" off the Patient Number 9 solo album is his conceptual homage to the Beatles runout groove on "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band."

Osbourne also tried to get McCartney to play bass on his 2001 song "Dreamer," but McCartney claimed that Robert Trujillo's bass track was too good to replace.

Ozzy told Classic Rock that The Beatles' "She Loves You" was the song that changed his life, explaining, "'She Loves You' had such an impact on me. I remember exactly where I was. I was walking down Witton Road in Aston, I had a blue transistor radio and when that song came on I knew from then on what I wanted to do with my life."

He continued, "This was so brand new and it gave me a great feeling. Then I became an avid Beatles fan – they were great. I owe my career to them because they gave me the desire to want to be in the music game."

Osbourne also famously covered The Beatles' "In My Life" on his Under Cover album.

The Beatles, "She Loves You"

Who Left Sharon Osbourne Starstruck?

The conversation then turned to Sharon Osbourne, who was also asked about who left her starstruck. She responded, "For me, it was just Elizabeth Taylor. She was just amazing to me. I wasn't disappointed." But before Sharon continued her praise of Taylor, Ozzy chimed in with Robin Williams, which took the discussion in another direction.

Ozzy shared the heartfelt story of calling upon Williams on Sharon's behalf while she was dealing with her cancer treatment.

"When Sharon was sick with cancer, I felt bad about just leaving her in the house, you know, so I got 'em to ask Robin Williams to come and see her, and she loved him," explained Ozzy.

"I absolutely was so in awe of his talent and his kindness and he came in and he got into bed with me and told me jokes for a couple of hours," added Sharon. "It wasn't like he just popped his head in around the doors and said, 'Hi, how are you doing?' and left, he was a good two hours with me and he was just amazing. Made me feel so good. Yeah, amazing man."

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne on The Osbournes Podcast