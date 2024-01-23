Ozzy Osbourne wants to "say goodbye properly" to his fans, his longtime wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, said this week. So even though the 75-year-old "Prince of Darkness" suggested last year that his touring days had ended, Sharon said they're planning on the famous heavy metal singer doing two final concerts in his original hometown of Birmingham, U.K.

Last summer, Ozzy, the former Black Sabbath frontman who has lately struggled with health issues, said he was just not ready to perform yet.

Sharon made the new remarks about Ozzy's proposed live comeback while onstage in London on Sunday (Jan. 21) as part of her "Cut The Crap" speaking tour, which hits Birmingham on Wednesday (Jan. 24) and London again on Jan. 28, per the Daily Mirror.

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne Gives Health Update After Canceling His Power Trip Performance

"He won't tour again," Sharon said of Ozzy, "but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like, 'I have never said goodbye to my fans, and I want to say goodbye properly.'" She added, "We will do it in Aston Villa, where Ozzy is from."

Sharon also said, "His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off, he still does his singing lessons, so his voice is perfect."

Sharon Osbourne (L) with her husband Ozzy Osbourne on the red carpet John Phillips, Getty Images loading...

She added, "And he can joke, yeah. He has all these melodies in his head. Even if you don't like his music, you can't not like Ozzy — he just draws you in."

Ozzy Osbourne's Health

In 2022, Ozzy released the Grammy-winning album Patient Number 9. That same year, hewas said to be "on the road to recovery" following neck and spine surgery after a 2019 injury and a 2003 accident. He returned to the stage at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and later played halftime at an NFL game.

But at the start of 2023, he said his touring days "have ended" when he canceled his scheduled 2023 tour and appeared to announce his retirement from touring. A postponed European leg of his "No More Tours II" tour was set to kick off that May. He subsequently backed out of his planned appearance at California's Power Trip fest that October.

Subscribe to Loudwire's newsletter and download the Loudwire app for rock and metal news. Get Loudwire merch at loudwiremerch.com.

Ozzy Osbourne, "Mama, I'm Coming Home" (Music Video, 1991)