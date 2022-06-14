Ozzy Osbourne Shares ‘I Love You All’ Song Before Undergoing Surgery

UPDATE: Sharon Osbourne on Tuesday (June 14) shared a positive update after Ozzy's surgery, saying he's "doing well and on the road to recovery." See her statement here. The next day (June 15), Ozzy himself relayed a recuperative message — see that here.

Ozzy Osbourne shared a link to his song "I Love You All," the grateful finale on his 2010 album Scream, across social media early Monday (June 13). The gesture seemed a thankful salutation to fans before he underwent major neck and spine surgery that day that would "determine the rest of his life."

That quote is how Sharon Osbourne — the Osbourne matriarch, media personality, wife and manager of the 73-year-old rock star — cast his Monday operation to British talk show viewers last week.

While wrapping up TalkTV's The Talk last Wednesday (June 8), Sharon told her co-hosts she'd be traveling from the U.K. to Los Angeles to be with Ozzy.

She also crossed the pond in April after Ozzy tested positive for COVID. Sharon subsequently contracted the virus too. But Ozzy's injuries requiring surgery stem from a 2003 ATV accident that seriously wounded the former Black Sabbath singer and solo artist called the "Prince of Darkness." He recently said he's unable to walk properly due to his issues affecting his neck. He previously underwent spinal surgery.

Sharon said on The Talk, "[Ozzy] has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there. It's really going to determine the rest of his life."

She continued, referring to their son Jack Osbourne's expectant child with his fiancée Aree Gearheart, "The next thing is, my son is going to have a daughter in about three weeks. And also, it's our 40th wedding anniversary [on] the first of July."

Sharon added, "[But] I'm not going anywhere; you can't get rid of me now. The funny thing was that when I spoke to Ozzy today, he said, 'Have you been fired yet?'"

Ozzy's "I Love You All" contains just one stanza of four lines, the lyrics evoking a togetherness among listeners and a gratefulness from the singer. Hear the song and read its lyrics under Ozzy's post.

On Monday, Ozzy shared the "I Love You All" link on his official Facebook and Twitter, as well as in an Instagram Story.

Ozzy Osbourne Post - June 13, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne, "I Love You All"

Ozzy Osbourne, "I Love You All" Lyrics *

We all must stand together now

Or one by one we fall

For all these years you stood by me

God bless, I love you all

