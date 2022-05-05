Sharon Osbourne Sick in Bed With IV in Her Latest COVID Update

Sharon Osbourne shared a photo of her visibly ill in bed using intravenous (IV) therapy on Wednesday (May 4). Illustrating her COVID-19 illness, the talk show host and wife of Ozzy Osbourne flashed the peace sign.

On Facebook, The Talk star captioned the image simply "COVID," a couple of cursing face emojis surrounding the word. She left it caption-less on Instagram.

Ozzy, the veteran metal singer, tested positive for the virus last week. Sharon and daughter Kelly Osbourne then got it, with Sharon subsequently saying the "entire household has it."

Meanwhile, Ozzy seems more intent on talking to their pet Pomeranian, Rocky, as seen in a funny video posted by son Jack Osbourne on Sunday (May 1). The clip of the FaceTime call emerged as proof that Ozzy, the 73-year-old "Prince of Darkness," remains as kind and ornery as ever, despite his recent diagnosis.

When news broke last week that Ozzy had contracted COVID, Sharon revealed she was immediately flying back to the U.S. from the U.K. to be with him. "Ozzy was only diagnosed," she explained in a TMZ video. "I spoke to him, and he's OK." She stressed, however, that she was "worried about Ozzy. … We've gone two years without him catching COVID, and it's just Ozzy's luck he would get it now."

On Sunday, Jack told The News Desk Ozzy was "doing well. I spoke to him shortly before coming in." Jack added, "I'll save the colorful language, but he says it sucks." See Sharon's photo below.