Late last week it was reported that Ozzy Osbourne had contracted COVID, with Sharon Osbourne revealing to TMZ that she was flying back to the U.S. from the U.K. where she was filming her new show The Talk to be with him. Now Ozzy's son Jack Osbourne has provided another update on the Prince of Darkness' condition.

Jack, while appearing on Tom Newton Dunn's The News Desk in the U.K., offered a brief update after connecting with his father. As shared by the Birmingham Mail, Osbourne stated, “He's doing well. I spoke to him shortly before coming in. He just says hello. I'll save the colorful language, but he says it sucks.”

As stated, Osbourne's diagnosis was revealed by Sharon, with TMZ initially posting video of her revealing, "Ozzy was only diagnosed... it was, like, middle of the night [U.K.] time. I spoke to him and he's okay."

She went on to add, "I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We've gone two years without him catching COVID and it's just Ozzy's luck he would get it now."

When asked what she would do upon returning to Los Angeles, she responded, "[I will] hold him and kiss him with about three masks on, I think. My family is my life. I can't believe my luck that I'm missing [the] show — I've only been there three days. I can't believe it. Three days and I'm missing the show, but I will be back. I know I will. It'll take me a week to get my old man on his feet again and I will be back in a week."

Osbourne has continued work of late on his next studio album with producer Andrew Watt. As previously reported, the album includes guest turns by Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Zakk Wylde, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, Robert Trujillo, Mike McCready and Josh Homme. Osbourne revealed on social media last month that he had completed his work on the set.

We at Loudwire wish Osbourne well on a healthy and speedy recovery.