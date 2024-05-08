Ozzy Osbourne has revealed who is the best guitarist he's ever played with.

The Prince of Darkness dubbed that guitarist to be Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi. In his own words, he tells friend, guitarist and podcast co-host Billy Morrison that Iommi "was and is the best fucking guitar player I've ever played with."

The answer came in a teaser clip for The Madhouse Chronicles, a new podcast from Osbourne and Morrison.

Morrison mentions that a mark of a "truly iconic artist" is that others can play the exact same notes, but can't fully replicate it.

"I've played 'Paranoid,' I've played 'Children of the Grave' and 'War Pigs.' [Other guitarists] do the notes but it's not the same. I find a lot of the American guys play too fast. Tony Iommi, for whatever reason, he's fucking great," Ozzy goes on.

Watch the clip below.

Ozzy's Favorite Solo Guitarist

In late 2019, Osbourne declared that Randy Rhoads was the "best" guitarist he's played with throughout his solo career.

"If I had to say which one of the guitar players you'd rather work with, who was the most musically trained, it was Randy, because he could write, he could read, he could play, he taught at his mother's school and he had patience with me," the singer continued, "And he would work with me, as opposed to me having to work on top of what he put down. It was fun!"

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne Guitarists Ranked

Ozzy Osbourne + Billy Morrison

Morrison, who joined Billy Idol's band in 2010, recently released his new solo album, The Morrison Project. The record features a guest vocal contribution from Osbourne on the single "Crack Cocaine."

The two are also taking their creative chemistry to the podcasting studio with the new podcast, The Madhouse Chronicles. It's a wide-ranging conversation about many things, including music and Black Sabbath history, of course, but other areas of interest, including aliens.

"I'm really intrigued. And I'm kind of thinking, well there's so many sightings of these things — UFOs and whatever, UAPs ... But I'm convinced they live, if they are here, they live in the ocean," Osbourne told Loudwire in an interview about the podcast, which also featured Morrison.