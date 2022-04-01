More Ozzy Osbourne Guest Players Revealed for Next Studio Album

Last year, an amazing array of guitar talent was revealed for Ozzy Osbourne's upcoming solo album, with contributions from Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck being revealed, and later it was confirmed that longtime Ozzy guitarist Zakk Wylde would also be playing on the full record. Now several more name players for the album have been uncovered.

During an interview on the Talk Is Jericho podcast with Chris Jericho, drummer Chad Smith revealed that not only is the Ordinary Man grouping of himself, Duff McKagan and Andrew Watt all involved, but that Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme were also recording parts for the upcoming record.

“We did another one and it’s getting mastered tomorrow, and oh shit, I’m in trouble again,” laughs Smith about letting some details slip, but then serving up some more info. “We’ve got Robert Trujillo playing on some songs, who’s been in Ozzy’s band. Duff [McKagan]’s on a couple again. Me and Andrew [Watt] are doing it."

"So check this out," he continued. "We’ve got the English royalty of guitar players. Tony Iommi and Ozzy have never collaborated outside of Black Sabbath. Tony sent us a bunch of riffs and we took what we thought was the best of them and it was just fucking great."

Earlier in the interview Smith had commented on how bummed he was that he wasn't the guest drummer on Black Sabbath's 13, but that playing on a song that will have Ozzy and Iommi is as close as he will get.

He then added, “So Andy [Watt]’s on the bass doing great. The bass on the songs are amazing. And Tony sent us some riffs on some files, he’s in England and we played to it. It’s got everything. It’s got all the stuff that you would want and Ozzy loves it and so he’s on that track. And then Eric Clapton plays a wah-wah fucking Cream type solo. We’re like, ‘Eric can you solo on this song? Wah-wah please! Eric, what do you think about this with the wah-wah?’ And that’s his fucking thing, so he’s soloing all over this other track. And then Jeff Beck is on two songs. We tried to get Jimmy Page, we wanted the holy trinity, but I don’t think Jimmy plays too much anymore.”

As for the additional guests, Smith stated, “Mike McCready’s on a track, Josh Homme, my neighbor from Queens [of the Stone Age] solos on a track, and then Zakk Wylde is on the record as well, all over it, so it’s like if you’re a guitar player, it’s pretty fucking good.”

Within the chat, Smith spoke a little more on the musical connection between himself, Watt and McKagan as they've now worked on two Ozzy albums. “Duff is so musical, and he’s come out with guitar, an acoustic guitar and he’d have these riffs and he’s a great musician,” says Smith, later adding of how he fits in, “I’m so used to, ‘Chad, just play what’s right for the song, not too much. Get a little fill going into the chorus and maybe in the outro do a little bit,’ but they’re like, “YOU’RE CHAD FUCKING SMITH …. GO FOR IT.’ And I’m like, ‘ALRIGHT!,’” laughs Smith, chuckling, “So there’s a lot of, I hope, appropriate overplaying on the record. [laughs] We’ll see.”

Smith said pre-pandemic there was talk of potentially doing a few shows, and he's hopeful that one day that might still happen. “I hope that Ozzy gets stronger," says Smith. "He’s very prideful and wants to be up there doing his thing and I get it 100 percent. I hope someday just to play any of those songs. It’d be great. He’s the best, man.”

