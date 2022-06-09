Ozzy Osbourne's neck operation next week is "going to determine the rest of his life." That's what Sharon Osbourne, the media personality and Osbourne family figurehead who's the 73-year-old rock star's wife, explained to British TV viewers this week.

Wrapping up TalkTV's The Talk live broadcast on Wednesday (June 8), Sharon told her co-hosts that she's traveling from the U.K. to Los Angeles for Ozzy's operation this upcoming Monday (June 13), as the Daily Express and other entertainment outlets reported.

In April, she crossed the pond to be with Ozzy after he tested positive for COVID-19. Sharon subsequently contracted the virus as well. But Ozzy's injuries requiring surgery stem from a 2003 ATV accident that seriously wounded the former Black Sabbath singer and solo artist often called the "Prince of Darkness." The singer recently said he's unable to walk properly due to his issues affecting his neck.

On Wednesday, Sharon said of Ozzy on The Talk, "He has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there. It's really going to determine the rest of his life."

She continued, referring to son Jack Osbourne's expectant child with his fiancée Aree Gearheart, "The next thing is, my son is going to have a daughter in about three weeks. And also, it's our 40th wedding anniversary [on] the first of July."

The Osbourne matriarch added, "Plus, the fact [that] I've got nine little dogs that miss me terribly. [But] I'm not going anywhere; you can't get rid of me now. The funny thing was that when I spoke to Ozzy today, he said, 'Have you been fired yet?'"

Skip to 55:00 in the below video for Sharon's Ozzy surgery update.

The Talk (TalkTV) Archived Livestream - June 8, 2022