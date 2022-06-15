Ozzy Osbourne ‘Doing Well’ + Discharged From Hospital After Surgery

UPDATE: Ozzy Osbourne now appears to have been discharged from the hospital after his Monday (June 13) surgery. Page Six reports that Osbourne was released on Tuesday (June 14), eventually standing as he got out of the hospital wheelchair to enter his vehicle presumably to return home and continue his recovery.

Last week, Sharon Osbourne revealed that Ozzy would be having a potentially life-altering procedure done on Monday, June 13. She's now given an update on her husband following the surgery, which apparently went well.

"Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy's surgery!" she wrote in a post on social media. "Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him."

Sharon had previously mentioned the surgery on the British network TalkTV's The Talk. She flew from the U.K. to Los Angeles to be with Ozzy for the operation, which she had referred to as "major" and said would "determine the rest of his life." Back in May, the rocker revealed that he was planning to have more surgery done on his neck, as his 2003 ATV accident resulted in long-lasting damage to some of his vertebrae.

Yesterday, prior to the surgery, the Prince of Darkness shared a link to the song "I Love You All" from his 2010 solo album Scream on his social media, so it's a huge relief to hear that he's doing well now.

The Osbourne family have a couple other major milestones ahead of them over the next couple of weeks, including the birth of Jack Osbourne's expectant daughter with his fiancée Aree Gearheart, and Sharon and Ozzy's 40th wedding anniversary. Additionally, the couple eventually plan to both relocate to the U.K., and their daughter Kelly Osbourne is also expecting a baby with Slipknot's Sid Wilson.

Sharon also flew to California from England a few weeks ago to help take care of Ozzy after he tested positive for COVID-19. Because of all the trips she's made back and forth since she started her new job on TalkTV's The Talk, she said that Ozzy jokingly asked her, "Have you been fired yet?"

Loudwire wishes the best to the Osbournes as Ozzy recovers from his procedure, as well as all of their upcoming endeavors.