Ozzy Osbourne to Undergo Major Surgery for Neck and Spine Issues

According to Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne will soon undergo major surgery to correct issues with his neck and spine. The surgery will hopefully aid in Ozzy’s recovery from a 2019 fall which displaced metal rods in his body.

Along with Ozzy's neck and spine issues brought on by an unexpected tumble, the heavy metal icon has suffered through the onset of Parkinson’s, multiple staph infections, pneumonia, the flu and a burst blood vessel in his eye. Ordinary Man (Ozzy’s first collaboration with producers Andrew Watt and Louis Bell) injected the Black Sabbath legend with some much-needed lust for life in 2020 and the vocalist is even 15 tracks into another new album as of April 2021.

Sharon Osbourne broke the news of her husband’s upcoming surgery during an interview with the Daily Mail. “The thing I'm most excited about is my hubby getting back on stage,” Sharon adds. “That's what I pray for … He misses his friends, his musicians, they're his partners. He misses that life.”

Zakk Wylde has been confirmed as a member of Ozzy’s touring band for Osbourne’s No More Tours II farewell shows. Osbourne is currently scheduled to begin performing in January 2022 in Europe. His replacement North American dates have yet to be announced.