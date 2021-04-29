Ozzy Osbourne – I’m 15 Tracks Into a New Album, It’s Kept Me Alive

Despite a collection of grueling health issues, Ozzy Osbourne is experiencing his most prolific era in decades. The metal icon is already 15 tracks into a new album, which will act as the follow-up to 2020’s Ordinary Man.

Osbourne has spent the last couple of years recovering from a nasty fall, which displaced metal rods in his back, the onset of Parkinson’s, multiple staph infections, pneumonia, the flu and a burst blood vessel in his eye. Ordinary Man (Ozzy’s first collaboration with producers Andrew Watt and Louis Bell) injected the Sabbath legend with some much-needed lust for life, and in a new interview, Ozzy said his upcoming 13th solo album is no different.

“I’ve done 15 tracks,” Ozzy tells Metal Hammer. “It’s kept me alive you know. These past two years I’ve been in a terrible fucking state between the accident and then the pandemic. It’s kept me sane – I’ve needed the music.”

“I struggle a bit, but slowly but surely we’re getting there,” Ozzy expands on the album’s progress. “My only concern right now is finishing the bloody thing. We’ve got the same production time as the last time, so there’s definitely going to be some similarities. But you’ll just have to wait and see what you think.”

Osbourne’s health setbacks have postponed his No More Tours II run multiple times. Originally set for 2019, the tour is now booked for 2022. Ozzy’s rescheduled European tour has been announced, while his postponed North American shows have yet to receive new dates.