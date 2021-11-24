Ozzy Osbourne Again Postpones Tour With Judas Priest, Announces 2023 Dates

Ozzy Osbourne has once again postponed the promised upcoming European leg of his No More Tours II tour, the one with support from fellow metal legends Judas Priest, this time moving the trek to 2023.

The package tour, initially announced for 2019, has been postponed and rescheduled multiple times since, first to September 2020 and more recently to January 2022. Earlier deferrals concerned Osbourne's health, such as when he battled the flu or suffered a fall. The COVID-19 pandemic nixed 2020 tour plans.

Osbourne explained in a statement this week, "Due to the ongoing uncertainty with full capacity events and travel logistics in much of Europe, we have come to the difficult decision to postpone my 2022 tour to 2023. Original tickets remain valid for the new dates. I want to thank all of you and Judas Priest for your continued patience and support."

Osbourne last year released Ordinary Man and is already working on a new album. Judas Priest, now celebrating their 50th anniversary, recently postponed their remaining 2021 concerts after guitarist Richie Faulkner suffered a near-fatal heart dissection onstage.

The Ozzy and Priest tour is now scheduled to begin in Helsinki on May 3, 2023, winding its way around Europe and wrapping up in Birmingham, England, about five weeks later. Get tickets and more info here.

Ozzy Osbourne + Judas Priest Spring 2023 European Tour Dates

May 3, 2023 – Helsinki, Finland @ Hartwall Arena

May 5, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

May 7, 2023 – Dortmund, Germany @ Westfalenhalle

May 10, 2023 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

May 12, 2023 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

May 14, 2023 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

May 17, 2023 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena

May 19, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

May 21, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

May 24, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclay Arena

May 26, 2023 – Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena

May 28, 2023 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Arena

May 31, 2023 – Nottingham, England @ Motorpoint

June 2, 2023 – Newcastle, England @ Utilita Arena

June 4, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Ovo Hydro

June 7, 2023 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena

June 10, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena

June 12, 2023 – London, England @ O2 Arena

June 14, 2023 – Birmingham, England @ Resorts World