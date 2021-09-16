Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Ordinary Man’ Album Certified Gold by RIAA

Congrats are in order for Ozzy Osbourne as his most recent studio album, Ordinary Man, has been certified gold by the RIAA for over 500,000 certified units being moved.

While the platinum album mark comes with more prestige, it's a pretty solid feat these days for an album to hit the gold mark this quickly. Osbourne released the record on Feb. 21, 2020, so it took just over a year to reach the gold status making it one of the first hard rock or metal albums from 2020 to do so.

The Ordinary Man, worked up with the assistance of co-producers Andrew Watt and Louis Bell, includes the standout tracks "Under the Graveyard," "Straight to Hell," the title track and "It's a Raid" (featuring Post Malone) among others. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart upon its arrival, becoming Osbourne's eighth Top 10 as a solo artist.

In total, Osbourne has 13 platinum albums as a solo artist, while the new gold certification for Ordinary Man gives him three gold albums as well. His best-selling record to date is the Blizzard of Ozz album which has been certified as five times platinum by the RIAA for over five million certified units.

Osbourne has used the pandemic downtime to continue working on new music, once again reuniting with Watt on what will be his thirteenth solo album.