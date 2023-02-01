How did you react to the news that Ozzy Osbourne is very likely done with touring for good? On Wednesday (Feb. 1), the singer canceled his planned European performances with Judas Priest for summer 2023 due to issues with his ongoing recovery from past injuries. And he suggested he may never tour again.

"My singing voice is fine," Osbourne explained in a new statement. "However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak. … I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel."

Fans across the internet immediately began reacting. Many offered kind words of praise for the influential metal vocalist and legendary "Prince of Darkness."

Osbourne, the former Black Sabbath singer, "owes us absolutely nothing," one fan wrote on Twitter. "A true icon who has given us everything for 50 years until he physically couldn't."

"Thanks for [being] the incredible showman you are," another added.

See more fan reactions below. And while Osbourne may be done with touring, in his statement on Wednesday, he outlined his hope to still perform for fans live without having to travel.

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way," he said. "My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."

The affected 2023 dates, a planned European leg of Osbourne's "No More Tours II" tour, had already been canceled and rescheduled multiple times. The latest dates were set to kick off this May.

Ticket refunds are now available at point of purchase. It's currently unclear if Judas Priest will continue with the same or similar dates.

