Ozzy Osbourne fans face some disappointing news this week, as the influential heavy metal singer and legendary "Prince of Darkness" has now (Feb. 1) canceled his planned European performances with Judas Priest for summer 2023 due to issues with his ongoing recovery from past injuries. The singer also suggested he may never tour again.

The affected 2023 dates, the promised upcoming European leg of Osbourne's "No More Tours II" tour, had already been canceled and rescheduled multiple times. The latest dates were set to kick off this May. Ticket refunds are now available at point of purchase.

"This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans," Osbourne writes. "As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine."

He continues, "My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."

Osbourne explains, "I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know."

He adds, "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."

Osbourne concludes, "I want to thank my family......my band.......my crew......my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have. I love you all...”

Last year, the singer was reportedly "on the road to recovery" after undergoing neck and spine surgery. His issues apparently stem from a 2003 ATV accident that seriously wounded the rock star. Regardless, Osbourne made a triumphant return to the stage at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. He then performed during halftime at an NFL game. It's currently unclear if Judas Priest will continue with the same or similar tour dates.

Ozzy Osbourne Statement - Feb. 1, 2023