Ozzy Osbourne Backs Out of Power Trip Festival, Issues Statement

Ozzy Osbourne has made the decision to back out of the upcoming Power Trip festival that's set to take place in Indio, California this October, and has issued a statement explaining his decision.

The Prince of Darkness was among the six performers who are set to play the inaugural festival, alongside Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Metallica and Tool. Osbourne was scheduled to close out the second night (Oct. 7), after AC/DC make their first return to the stage with Brian Johnson since 2016.

The festival would have been Osbourne's first live solo performance since 2018. However, the legend's ongoing health battles have caused him to back out of the festival, according to a statement.

As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October. My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed. The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed. Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support. I love you all and I will see you soon. God Bless, Ozzy

After canceling his tour with Judas Priest earlier this year due to his ongoing recovery from an injury, Osbourne issued a statement suggesting that his touring days had come to an end. He'd undergone several surgeries and other treatments after damaging his spine a few years ago, but he admitted still feeling too weak to go out on tour. However, he assured that his team were coming up with ways that he could perform without extensive travel, so hopefully there will be more opportunities for him to get back on the stage once he's feeling up to it.

The festival has not yet revealed who will fill in for Osbourne that Saturday night, so stay tuned for further updates. Tickets and more information regarding the event are available on the festival's website.