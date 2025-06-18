First Official Trailer for Ozzy + Black Sabbath’s ‘Back to the Beginning’ Livestream Arrives

The first official trailer for the Ozzy and Black Sabbath Back to the Beginning farewell concert has arrived!

The 40-second clip is promoting the livestream of the concert as the actual show itself sold out rapidly after going on sale leaving many hoping there would still be a way to catch the performance. As the trailer for the livestream states, "Your prayers answered!"

The promo starts with a wide shot of a concert crowd chanting along as Ozzy shouts "Ay! Ay! Ay!" The video is soon populated with fan tweets and comments asking about a potential livestream, before Ozzy returns to the screen to declare, "It's time to go back to the beginning."

The remainder of the promo showcases Ozzy and Black Sabbath and some of the musicians that have populated both lineups throughout the years as "Paranoid" is used as the backing soundtrack. The clip also hypes the concert as "The Biggest Metal Event of All Time." Check out the first trailer for the Back to the Beginning livestream below.

Ozzy Osbourne + Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning Livestream Trailer

Who Is Playing the Back to the Beginning Concert?

Destined to be the music event of 2025, Back to the Beginning reunites the original foursome of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward onstage together playing their hometown of Birmingham, England at the Villa Park venue on July 5.

Joining them throughout the day will be an all-star lineup of musicians paying respects to the metal pioneers and the Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne. Performances by Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon and Rival Sons will lead up to the big moment.

READ MORE: Why Tony Iommi Was Hesitant Over Black Sabbath Reunion Show

Additional performances throughout the day will feature Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, David Draiman, Duff McKagan, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E. Lee, Jonathan Davis, K.K. Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Slash, Sleep Token II, Wolfgang Van Halen, Steven Tyler, Soundgarden, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane and David Ellefson. Meanwhile, actor Jason Momoa will host the day-long event.

How Can I Watch the Back to the Beginning Livestream?

Broadcast directly from Birmingham’s Villa Park, fans around the world will now be able to watch the entire metal family come together to celebrate Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy. Ozzy himself will play a short set before joining his Black Sabbath bandmates onstage for one final performance.

A pay-per-view Back to the Beginning global livestream is now being provided so that fans may access this historic moment. The raw livestream will begin at 3PM BST on July 5 and those who purchase the livestream will continue to have exclusive access to watch the concert in its entirety for another 48 hours.

Tickets for the livestream are currently on sale through the Back to the Beginning website.

Sharon Osbourne commented, "We had such an overwhelming demand from fans from around the globe, who couldn’t get tickets to the show, and they took to social media, pleading with us to broadcast a livestream of the show. Being this is such a historic event, we just couldn’t let them down.”

The livestream is being produced and distributed by Mercury Studios.