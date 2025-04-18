Faith No More Drummer Singles Out Bandmate for Not Doing Shows

Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin has addressed the band's inactivity in recent years, singling out vocalist Mike Patton as the primary reason the band hasn't returned to the concert stage.

It's now been nearly nine years since Faith No More last played a show. Their most recent date came on Aug. 20, 2016 in West Hollywood. The band had planned to reunite for more shows in 2021, but ultimately scrapped the tour as singer Mike Patton was dealing with mental health issues.

Now, in a new interview with Dean Delray on the Let There Be Talk podcast, Bordin has addressed the band's inactivity which he chalks up to poor communication and an uncertainty about Patton's desire to continue.

What Mike Bordin Said About Faith No More's Current Status

Within the discussion, Bordin revealed that he felt that the band had done a poor job of promoting themselves so he wanted his comments to be on the record.

He then recalled the 2021 tour, sharing that the band had been rehearsing for six months for their tour instrumentally, but as the band was preparing to load up to start the tour, Patton had not been present.

"It came to pass that when the gear was in the truck, when it was rolling to Chicago, 36 hours before we were supposed to be on stage, and our guy [Patton] doesn't show for the rehearsal, the one rehearsal that we're gonna do. And we go to go see him and see what's going on. 'What the hell's going on here? Our gear's rolling already to the gig.' And it was very clear that he was unable at that point to physically do it," recalled Bordin (as transcribed by Blabbermouth).

The drummer says the decision was made to support Patton, adding, "None of us wants to be the guy that breaks his back and forces him to do something that he's not in the position to be able to do. It wasn't even an argument. The only argument was, 'How the fuck did we logistically do this [cancel the tour]? Because we have to.'"

"But ultimately shows get started to get booked with another band," Bordin says, referencing the Mr. Bungle tour that Patton did partake in after Faith No More's dates had been canceled. "That's continued to this day. So it's my take, my position, my statement on it is that he's gone from being unable to do the shows to clearly being unwilling to do shows with us. And that's heavy. That's a big difference. That's a big difference. And we haven't really had much dialogue on it."

The drummer says, "It doesn't feel great to me. It honestly kind of hurts my feelings a little bit, but that's personal. That's a private thing. It's business. We were never gonna force somebody to do something that they weren't able to do. And now, as I say, it looks like it's more really about being willing to do it."

Drummer Grateful for Mike Patton's Faith No More History

Though Bordin did single out Patton for the band not touring, he clarified that he holds the singer in high regard.

"I'm grateful for what [Patton has] given to us. I mean, we're blessed to have been blessed by such a gigantic, enormous talent," said the drummer. "And the future? I don't know. Will he be willing to do stuff or not? It's not for me to say."

Later shouting out some of the Faith No More alumni including Jim Martin, Chuck Mosley and Courtney Love, Bordin once again shared his appreciation for Patton. "Certainly am I grateful for the time with Mike Patton? Yeah, because my life would be very different without it. But I can't force him to do something that he, from where I'm sitting, doesn't seem to wanna do. That's all I can say. And I don't wanna be controversial. I'm not looking for a fucking headline — I'm really not. I'm just trying to tell you sort of what it looks like from here."

Faith No More's Mike Bordin Guests on Dean Delray's Let There Be Talk Podcast