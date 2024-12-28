31 Essential Rock + Metal Albums Turning 30 in 2025

What big rock and metal albums of 1995 are turning 30 in 2025?

One thing is for certain, rock was definitely thriving in a variety of ways. Alanis Morissette, Smashing Pumpkins, Oasis and No Doubt all released huge records in 1995.

We also saw a wealth of new bands (Foo Fighters, Garbage, Filter, Silverchair, Seven Mary Three, The Presidents of the United States of America) leave their initial stamp on the music scene.

And while metal, especially in the early to mid-90s, took a back seat, there were some key records that would signal a resurgence and evolution in the metal revival that was to come. At the Gates, Meshuggah and Fear Factory all issued influential records that provided a blueprint for future metal expansion.

What else was happening in 1995? It was a year in which Operation Desert Storm ended, we mourned those lost in the Oklahoma City bombing and transfixed ourselves in front of the TV for the OJ Simpson trial.

Braveheart was the big Oscar winner and Toy Story ruled the box office, NBC Thursdays was "must-see TV" with Friends, ER and Seinfeld leading the way, people were doing the Macarena dance and heading online to Match.com to spark new relationships.

But as for music, rock was very much front and center. Let's revisit some of the essential albums that are turning 30 in 2025.

