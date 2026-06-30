There's just a special vibe and energy associated with the weekend and here we're doing our best to give you some of the most "weekend" of rock songs about the weekend.

The 20 songs below provide a wide range of rock approaches to writing not only about the weekend itself, but the individual days of Friday, Saturday and Sunday. As you might expect, these embrace the hard partying and letting loose that often comes with the first two days of the weekend, while also embodying the laid back spirit of the restful and relaxing final day of the weekend.

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Let's face it. The bar was set pretty high in the early '80s when Loverboy wrote the ultimate weekend anthem, "Working for the Weekend," so what better way for us to start off this list. But we also bring it to a conclusion with one of the more chill weekend songs we could find, the Faith No More cover of the Commodores' "Easy," which sums up the perfect Sunday morning vibe.

We tried to keep this list limited to songs specifically about the weekend, which is why you won't see songs such as Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Saturday Night Special" or U2's "Sunday Bloody Sunday" here. It's all about the lightness and energy of Friday nights and two fully open days off before going back to the weekly work grind again on Monday. So turn it up and enjoy.