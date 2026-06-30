20 Great ‘Weekend’ Rock Songs
There's just a special vibe and energy associated with the weekend and here we're doing our best to give you some of the most "weekend" of rock songs about the weekend.
The 20 songs below provide a wide range of rock approaches to writing not only about the weekend itself, but the individual days of Friday, Saturday and Sunday. As you might expect, these embrace the hard partying and letting loose that often comes with the first two days of the weekend, while also embodying the laid back spirit of the restful and relaxing final day of the weekend.
READ MORE: 25 Best Rock Songs of the 1980s
Let's face it. The bar was set pretty high in the early '80s when Loverboy wrote the ultimate weekend anthem, "Working for the Weekend," so what better way for us to start off this list. But we also bring it to a conclusion with one of the more chill weekend songs we could find, the Faith No More cover of the Commodores' "Easy," which sums up the perfect Sunday morning vibe.
We tried to keep this list limited to songs specifically about the weekend, which is why you won't see songs such as Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Saturday Night Special" or U2's "Sunday Bloody Sunday" here. It's all about the lightness and energy of Friday nights and two fully open days off before going back to the weekly work grind again on Monday. So turn it up and enjoy.
"Working for the Weekend"Loverboy
Most "Weekend" Lyric: "Everybody's working for the weekend / Everybody wants a new romance / Everybody's goin' off the deep end / Everybody needs a second chance"
We might as well start off this list with the crown jewel of weekend songs. Loverboy set the standard in 1981 with this high energy rocker embodying the spirit of the working man (or woman) looking for a little renewal and rejuvenation.
"High 'N' Dry (Saturday Night)"Def Leppard
Most "Weekend" Lyric: "Saturday, kickin' out / Her train was comin' to me / I got to move, number one / Saturday night on the run"
For Def Leppard, it's all about Saturday in this song, but just a reminder "fellow kids," sometimes you need to pace yourself.
"Friday I'm in Love"The Cure
Most "Weekend" Lyric: "You can never get enough / Enough of this stuff / It's Friday, I'm in love"
The Cure's Robert Smith ruminates about the days of the week, bemoaning how each feels insignificant. But it's Friday that's the day that brings the greatest joy and hope. "Dressed up to the eyes / It's a wonderful surprise / To see your shoes and your spirits rise / Throw out your frown / And just smile at the sound / Sleek as a shriek, spinning 'round and 'round," he muses about his love's spirit on Friday. It's the most hopeful of days.
"God Bless Saturdays"Kid Rock
Most "Weekend" Lyrics: "We let it rock and keep the drinks pouring / Let it roll until the early morning / We're underpaid but we still give thanks and praise / And God bless Saturday."
While Loverboy may have set the bar for working man weekend songs, Kid Rock did his best to replicate that for the 21st century. For those familiar with the weekly hustle and grind, Kid Rock penned the ultimate ode to the only day "to ease my pain."
"Friday Night (Going Down in Flames)"The Damned Things
Most "Weekend" Lyrics: "All I want is another good time / It's Friday night, and if we're all going down in flames / I think the devil just called my name."
There's so much hope and potential once its time to clock out on Friday. The Damned Things definitely have some legendary things planned with the reckoning of Sunday morning far off in the backdrop of their minds.
"Friday Night"The Darkness
Most "Weekend" Lyrics: "Monday, Tuesday
Wednesday, Thursday / Dancing on a Friday night / Let the music smother me / Whole weekend recovery / Dancing on a Friday night"
The Darkness get nostalgic for a period of teen youth in which they weren't particularly cool, that is until the Friday dance came around. Raise a hand if the Friday dance was your time to let loose.
"Friday on My Mind"The Easybeats
Most "Weekend" Lyrics: "Today I might be mad / Tomorrow I'll be glad / 'Cause I'll have Friday on my mind"
Time to take it way back to the '60s with one of the first "weekend" songs noting the plight of the working man. The "five day grind" may be a bit much, but the weekend makes it all worth while when the singer gets to take out his girl, spend some money and have a good time.
"Sunday"Sonic Youth
Most "Weekend" Lyrics: "Sunday comes alone again / A perfect day for a quiet friend / And you - you will set it free"
While Friday and Saturday are for partying, Sunday can be a quieter enjoyment. Here Sonic Youth wax poetic about spending a chill day with a special friend that makes them feel like Sunday never ends.
"We're an American Band"Grand Funk Railroad
Most "Weekend" Lyrics: "Four young chiquitas in Omaha / Waitin' for the band to return from the show / Feelin' good, feelin' right, it's Saturday night / The hotel detective, he was outta sight"
Here's one of the few songs on this list that doesn't include "weekend," "Friday," "Saturday" or "Sunday" in the title (though we do get a "Saturday" mention in the lyrics." And when look for a party on a weekend night, what better place is there to be than a rock show. Be honest, how many of you have a story about partying with the band (or wish you had)?
Editor's Note: We could have used Rob Zombie's cover here too, but the original rocks sufficiently enough.
"Saturday Night" (Bay City Rollers cover)Ned's Atomic Dustbin
Most "Weekend" Lyrics: "Keep on dancing to the rock and roll / On Saturday nights, Saturday nights / Dancing with the rhythm in our heart and soul / On Saturday nights, Saturday nights."
Yes, Ned's Atomic Dustbin covered the Bay City Rollers '70s classic "Saturday Night" for the So I Married an Axe Murderer soundtrack. Their version rocks a little harder, so we're giving that the nod, but the spirit of the song remains intact with the joy and anticipation of getting out to a rock show on the weekend.
"Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting"Elton John
Most "Weekend" Lyrics: "Get about as oiled as a diesel train / Gonna set this dance alight / 'Cause Saturday night's the night I like / Saturday night's alright alright alright, ooh"
One of Elton John's most hard-driving, energetic songs, the singer channels the rebellious youth shunning parental discipline in order to go out and dance the night away.
"Sunday Morning"No Doubt
Most "Weekend" Lyrics: "You came in with the breeze / On Sunday morning / You sure have changed since yesterday / Without any warning"
Oh what complications love can bring. This song was written about the romantic split between No Doubt bandmates Tony Kanal and Gwen Stefani, with Stefani sharing how Kanal reversed his decision to break it off only after realizing he could no longer get her back with this whole overnight shift happening on a Sunday morning.
"Kings of the Weekend"Blink-182
Most "Weekend" Lyric: "Friday nights always save my life from the worst of times we ever had / Thank God for punk rock bands / Until Monday morning strikes again / We are the kings of the weekend"
This Blink ode to the weekend also speaks to the role that music can play in generating a good time. So let the music wash away the bad times and let the good vibes lift your spirits.
"Church on Sunday"Green Day
Most "Weekend" Lyric: "If I promise go to church on Sunday / Will you go with me on Friday night? / If you live with me, I'll die for you and this compromise"
This little ditty from Green Day is about finding the compromise in the relationship that works so that not another minute is wasted. Within it, Billie Joe Armstrong urges his love to go out with him and party of Friday so long as he agrees to go with her to church on Sunday. It's the little things.
"Weekend Warrior"Iron Maiden
Most "Weekend" Lyric: "It's all bravado when you're out with your mates / It's like a different person walks through those gates"
An otherwise dreadful deep cut off Fear of the Dark, "Weekend Warrior" can be viewed as an anthem for football (soccer) hooliganism and the mob mentality that takes over. In typical Maiden fashion, the theme gets a bit heady, contrasting a person's animalistic nature at the match with the ordinary being they are after the adrenaline subsides and it's back to work on Monday.
"Pleasant Valley Sunday"The Monkees
Most "Weekend" Lyrics: "Another Pleasant Valley Sunday / Charcoal burning everywhere / Rows of houses that are all the same / And no one seems to care"
While the song takes a bit of a jab at suburban living in the '60s, it does speak to lots of weekend activity including the local rock band down the street trying to learn their song, neighbors mowing the lawn and fawning over their gardens.
"Saturday"Twenty One Pilots
Most "Weekend" Lyrics: "Slow down on Monday /
Not a sound on Wednesday / Might get loud on Friday / But on Saturday, Saturday, Saturday / We paint the town"
Like many of the songs on this list, Twenty One Pilots find their nod to getting past the working week in order for a little weekend fun time and trying to keep things fresh in the relationship.
"Weekend Woman"Weezer
Most "Weekend" Lyric: "Fell in love on a Sunday / By Monday morning I drifted away / All I want is to see her / All I want is to reach my weekend woman"
Is the weekend just a magical place where things feel lighter and personalities just pop? Weezer contemplate that question in "Weekend Woman," questioning why the dynamic in a relationship has shifted once the work week has started and hoping to get back to the good vibes formed over the work break.
"Saturday"Simple Plan
Most "Weekend" Lyrics: "When your lying here by my side, nowhere else feels right / I'd rather be alone with you on Saturday night"
Simple Plan channel elements of Bay City Rollers' "Saturday Night" in creating their own original track, shouting out the fun that can be had amongst friends or that special loved one on a hard-partying night.
"Easy" (The Commodores Cover)Faith No More
Most "Weekend" Lyrics: "I wanna be free / Just me, babe!"
Yes, we've got one more cover and we're giving you Faith No More's more rocked up version of The Commodores' original. What's more freeing than the weekend? That spirit that comes with it. And in this case, Lionel Richie wrote the lyrics about being as "easy like Sunday morning" about that sense of confidence and freedom.