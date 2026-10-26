Metallica have dropped pro-shot videos showing the visual spectacle of their Sphere residency in Las Vegas.

For the first time, fans who haven't yet attended the Life Burns Faster performances can get an up-close look at Metallica and the ominous Sphere visuals without leaving home (or trying to get a ticket to one of the sold-out shows).

How to Watch Metallica Sphere Residency Performances

Metallica are sharing the full-song, pro-shot videos on their official YouTube channel. The band did something similar for select performances from their M72 stadium tour.

READ MORE: Metallica's James Hetfield Debuts Bold New Hairstyle for Las Vegas Residency

Here are the songs that are currently available from Metallica's Life Burns Faster residency at Sphere in Las Vegas.

'The Call of Ktulu'

Show: Oct. 1. 2026

Moment to watch for: The nearly 10-minute performance concludes with a tribute to late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton. James Hetfield often shouts out his "fallen brother" anytime "The Call of Ktulu" is played live.

Burton died Sept. 16, 1986 following a tragic accident while riding in Metallica's tour bus in Sweden. He was 24.

'...And Justice for All'

Show: Oct 1. 2026

Moment to watch for: The visual for the title track of Metallica's 1988 album shows the iconic Lady Justice statue from its cover towering over the band as they play. As the song closes, pieces of the statue begin to fall.

The head at one point looks as though it is going to crash right into the camera. It's a striking visual even when you're not in the belly of the beast at Sphere.

'Devil's Dance'

Show: Oct. 3, 2026

Moment to watch for: All of it, just for the simple fact that Metallica playing "Devil's Dance" is fairly rare. At least it was up until this show on Oct. 3.

That night marked the first time Metallica played "Devil's Dance" since 2008. The song, which can be found on 1997's ReLoad album, has since made additional appearances on setlists during the Sphere residency.

'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)'

Show: Oct. 3, 2026

Moment to watch for: The visuals for "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" give the viewer a first-person POV as they are admitted to the sanitarium. The ride gets more and more trippy as the song continues.

Eventually, the screen shows doctors (although we question their medical qualifications) as they begin to poke and prod at their patient. It's an uncomfortable moment that also might just be among the very best coming out of the Sphere shows.

'Lux Aeterna'

Show: Oct. 8, 2026

Moment to watch for: For those who may feel the Life Burns Faster visuals minimize what Metallica are doing onstage, this video is for you.

Metallica's performance of "Lux Aeterna" is all about the music, as the visuals are somewhat dialed back. A yellow and black color scheme, in line with the 72 Seasons album and subsequent M72 Tour, splashes across the screen as a visualizer that moves along with the music.

No over-the-top graphics or caricatures of Vegas. It's just the music and some yellow effects bouncing along.

'Fade to Black'

Show: Oct. 8, 2026

Moment to watch for: During the residency debut of "Fade to Black," Metallica stop playing for a moment just as they reach the bridge in the song. "Do you feel it? Do you feel what I feel?" Hetfield asks as the guitars begin the fade. "I am not alone."

The crowd erupts as Metallica blast into the thunderous final moments of the track.

Metallica Working With Multiple Visual Effects Companies

One other interesting note about Metallica's videos from their Sphere residency is who is being credited for the visuals during the shows. It appears two different companies are being used to bring the music to life on the screen at Sphere.

Treatment is a London-based visual effects group that says on its website that they were "tasked with reimagining" album artwork from ...And Justice For All, Ride the Lightning and 72 Seasons for the Life Burns Faster shows.

"Each visual piece is a love letter to Metallica's history and their fans," the company notes on its site.

Brett Murray/Live Nation james hetfield

Treatment was also responsible for the screen content seen during 2025's Back to the Beginning concert celebrating the final performances of Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne.

Metallica are also working with Industrial Light and Magic, founded by famed film director George Lucas. The company also worked on the visuals for the U2 and Dead and Company shows at Sphere.

Credits for Industrial Light and Magic's Ian Millham, the visual effects supervisor for the Metallica project, are mostly from his work on blockbuster movies, including Wicked, Tron: Ares and 2025's Superman.

Keep reading for a look at which songs Metallica has never played live during the Sphere residency or any of their shows.

The 19 Songs Metallica Have Never Played Live Metallica have played thousands of concerts and yet these tracks have never made it onto the setlist at any of their shows.

Updated Sept. 2026 [via setlist.fm Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner