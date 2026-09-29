When Metallica takes the stage for their upcoming residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, fans can expect James Hetfield to look a little different.

The 63-year-old Hetfield is already in Vegas, where he recently stepped out with a bold new hairstyle.

What Happened to James Hetfield's Hair?

Hetfield is apparently doing some sightseeing around Las Vegas this week before Metallica's first show of their Life Burns Faster residency at Sphere on Oct. 1. The band is set to perform at the venue 24 times, with the last show scheduled for March 13.

Among Hetfield's stops on Monday was The Punk Rock Museum. The 12,000-square-foot museum opened in 2023 and contains thousands of artifacts documenting the history of punk music.

Metallica fans couldn't help but notice Hetfield's hair when photos of his visit were shared on The Punk Rock Museum's social media accounts. His gray hair now appears to be accompanied by a dark black streak in the middle.

A separate post from a third-party account that features a video from inside the museum shows a clear shot of Hetfield's hair as he enters the exhibit space.

Some have called the new style the "reverse Alex Skolnick," referring to the Testament guitarist who is immediately recognizable by the silver streak in the front of his black hair.

James Hetfield's Hair Through the Years

James Hetfield and the rest of Metallica, for that matter, have had a variety of hairstyles through the years.

READ MORE: 11 Most Played Cover Songs During Metallica Shows

And yes, we all know they cut their hair ahead of promoting the Load album in 1996. That's been discussed plenty over the years.

But what about all of the other times Het switched things up? Here's a look back at the various ways he's appeared both on and offstage from the 1980s until now.

The Hair of Metallica's James Hetfield Through The Years Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Metallica Sphere Residency Events Schedule

Metallica's performances at Sphere are only one part of what the band has in store for fans in Las Vegas.

Additional events throughout the city include a pop-up shop, Metallica's Black Box museum and a themed blood drive.

Dates and times of the activities vary throughout Metallica's residency. You can find a complete schedule and list of events here.

Playing this many dates as part of the Vegas residency is nothing new for Metallica, who have been one of the more consistent bands when it comes to their members not missing shows. Here is a look back at the few times a Metallica member missed a show and who was called in as an emergency fill-in.