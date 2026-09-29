On Thursday (Oct. 1), Metallica kick off their long-awaited Life Burns Faster residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. From October to March, Metallica will perform at the unique venue 24 times.

As if that wasn't enough reason to get excited to make the trip to Vegas, Metallica have plenty of extra things planned for their fans — and we're sure they'll be pulling out surprises over the next several months.

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What Can Fans Expect From Metallica's Sphere Residency?

Though Metallica haven't shared much with fan as far as what to expect from their Sphere performances, there is one thing we know for certain: they're playing Thursdays and Fridays and each weekend will be a no-repeat set of shows.

This means that Metallica will not repeat a song between their Thursday and Friday shows (though fans are likely expecting setlists to be relatively similar weekend to weekend).

Fans should also keep an eye on Metallica's social media to see updates about Sphere-specific merchandise. If the last few years of the M72 World Tour are any indication, on the day of the show, Metallica will unveil, at the very least, that day's specific concert poster.

For everything else related to the Life Burns Faster residency, you should check out Sphere's official website.

Metallica's Las Vegas Takeover

Beyond the shows at Sphere, Metallica are planning to take over Las Vegas just like they've taken over cities in the past during the M72 World Tour.

One of the most popular things about Metallica's city takeovers is their exclusive pop-up shop. In the shop, fans can find merchandise and posters unavailable anywhere else, including city-specific vinyl pressings of their most recent studio album, 72 Seasons.

Though specific items have not yet been disclosed, we get the feeling the Vegas pop-up shop will be sought out by fans from all over the world.

What else is cooking for Metallica's Las Vegas takeover? Here's everything we know.

The Metallica Pop-Up Shop & Fan Experience

This will take place in the Summit Showroom at the Venetian Resort. The showroom is near Restaurant Row and the Bridge to Sphere. For the first two weeks of Life Burns Faster, the schedule for the pop-up shop is:

Wednesday (Sept. 30, Oct. 7): 10AM-8PM

Thursday (Oct. 1, Oct. 8): 10AM - After Show

Friday (Oct. 2, Oct. 9): 10AM-8PM

Saturday (Oct. 3, Oct. 10): 10AM - After Show

Sunday (Oct. 4, Oct. 11): 10AM - 2PM

It appears that the pop-up shop will be open throughout the residency, but the schedule may change after the first two weeks.

Red Cross x Metallica Blood Donation Experience

Near the Venetian Resort is the Fashion Show Las Vegas shopping mall and inside the mall — on the second level, near the Dillard's to be exact — Metallica and the Red Cross will be taking your blood!

This continues Metallica and Red Cross' #BleedingMe partnership as they've held blood drives all over the world. The experience in Vegas takes it to a new level because it will be filled with Metallica art and memorabilia and donors will even get to check out Lars Ulrich's TAMA drum kit — and they'll be automatically entered to win it.

As Metallica and Red Cross have done in the past, everyone who donates will also receive a limited-edition T-shirt featuring exclusive artwork by Squindo.

The blood donation experience takes place Sept. 28-March 19, Monday-Friday, 12PM-6PM. Red Cross encourages fans to make appointments to give blood.

Black Box Friday

Metallica are opening the doors to their Black Box museum! According to Metallica's website:

We are excited to open up the doors of the Black Box to the public on select Fridays during our stay in Vegas. Reserved exclusively for Enhanced Experience ticket holders on show days, "the day between" will now allow expanded access as we introduce new hours and events to our programming. Whether you’re in town to see Metallica at Sphere or you’ve got a free Friday that you’d like to fill with a unique experience, this is your chance to browse Metallica memorabilia, check out interactive exhibits, access exclusive merchandise, enjoy a couple of drinks, and more. Squindo will be in-house for the first two Fridays. General admission for the first two weekends only also includes access to “The Art of Squindo,” a live discussion and Q&A with the artist behind two decades of Metallica's most recognizable artwork. Additional Friday programming information to follow!

Black Box Friday Hours: 2PM - 8PM

The Art of Squindo (Oct. 2, Oct. 9): 4PM

Blacked x Drew Estate

Everyone's favorite Metallica family member, Blackened Master Distiller Rob Dietrich, will be in Vegas celebrating Life Burns Faster, whiskey and cigars. Dietrich will be hosting events on Oct. 2, Oct. 16 and Nov. 6 at the Eight Lounge located at 3000 S Las Vegas Blvd.

In addition to those meet and greets with Dietrich, fans can join the Blackened Cigar Happy Hour at Davidoff of Geneva Cigar Bar on Thursdays and Saturdays before Metallica take the stage at Sphere, from 2PM-8PM. For now, these happy hours will take place the first six weekends of Metallica's residency.

READ MORE: Metallica's Most + Least Played Songs on M72 World Tour

Get details on every aspect of Metallica's Las Vegas takeover at Metallica.com.

Of course — and this might be the most obvious thing we've ever written — there are a lot of other things to do in Las Vegas. If we had to pick one, though, we'd follow James Hetfield's advice and check out the Punk Rock Museum.

Coinciding with Metallica's residency, on Oct. 2, the Punk Rock Museum will be celebrating a new exhibit dedicated to Motorhead and Lemmy Kilmister. Among other things, visitors will be able to actually hold and play Lemmy's iconic Rickenbacker bass.

Are you going to Vegas for Metallica's Life Burns Faster residency? Tag @Loudwire on social media and let us know!