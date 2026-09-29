In addition to showing off a new hairstyle, James Hetfield donated his blood at Metallica's immersive blood drive ahead of the band's Las Vegas Sphere residency — and they're offering fans the chance to do the same.

Metallica have once again partnered with the American Red Cross for a "Blood Donation Experience" in Las Vegas, presented by Delta Air Lines. Launched yesterday (Sept. 28), fans can give blood at the pop-up, which will take place at the Fashion Show Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip through March 19, 2027.

Hetfield was photographed giving blood at the experience prior to the start of Metallica's Life Burns Faster Sphere residency, which kicks off Oct. 1.

"ATTENTION Sphere Ticketholders & Fans in the Las Vegas Area," Metallica wrote in the caption of the post. "Have you booked your #BleedingMe appointment yet? James did! Join us along with the @americanredcross and our @allwithinmyhandsfoundation to make a life-saving gift by donating blood."

The pop-up features artwork, music, videos and other interactive Metallica visuals. Only those who sign up to donate will be able to visit the experience.

READ MORE: Metallica's Sphere Residency - Everything They're Planning for Las Vegas

In addition to donating blood, fans will receive an exclusive T-shirt, have the chance to sit at a Lars Ulrich WorldWired Tour replica drum kit and be automatically entered to win the kit to take home. There will also be drinks available to those who donate, courtesy of Delta Air Lines.

Fans can schedule an appointment to give blood at the The Red Cross x Metallica Blood Donation Experience at this location. Many of the dates are already booked up as of today, so be sure to sign up quickly if you're interested.

When Will Metallica Play the Las Vegas Sphere?

Metallica's Sphere residency starts this Thursday (Oct. 1) and will continue all the way through mid-November. The second leg of the residency starts in late January and spans through February into early March. See all of the dates on the band's website.

See every artist that's opened for Metallica over the last 10 years in the gallery below.