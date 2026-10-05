Metallica's James Hetfield is apparently enjoying everything Las Vegas has to offer while the band continues its residency at the Sphere.

That includes a big-screen cameo at Allegiant Stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he was seen smooching his fiancée, Andriana Gillett, on Sunday (Oct. 4).

James Hetfield Turns Football Game Moment Into 'Kiss Cam'

Metallica kicked off their Life Burns Faster residency at Sphere in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. The band is scheduled for 24 shows at the venue, located at The Venetian, with the run wrapping up on March 13.

Hetfield was seen hanging out in Vegas ahead of the first Sphere show last Thursday, turning heads with a bold new hairstyle.

With the first two Sphere shows completed, he headed out on Sunday to watch the Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders ended up losing 30-27.

During a pause between plays in the third quarter, Hetfield was shown on the stadium's massive video screen. The 63-year-old performer cheered before leaning over to kiss Gillett in the seat next to him.

A fan who shared a video of the moment jokingly reminded, "This isn't kiss cam," in reference to Hetfield kissing on camera in front of the thousands in attendance.

Who is James Hetfield's Fiancée?

Hetfield proposed to Gillett while on a scuba dive in March. The couple was swimming underwater with whale sharks when Hetfield pulled out a sign that asked Gillett to marry him.

The couple reportedly started dating in 2023.

The London-born Gillett, who is 16 years younger than Hetfield, is a fashion designer who also previously worked as a news reporter. She frequently shares photos from the couple's adventures on her Instagram.

READ MORE: Metallica's James Hetfield Goes Public With Bold New Hairstyle for Sphere Residency

The couple has yet to announce a date for their wedding. Hetfield was previously married to costume designer Francesca Tomasi from 1997 to 2022.

Is James Hetfield a Raiders Fan?

Hetfield's Sunday at the Raiders game was more than just a trip of convenience. He has been a vocal supporter of the team dating back to when they were still in Oakland.

Below is a look at the favorite NFL teams of some of the biggest names in rock and metal.