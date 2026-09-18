Metallica Team With Red Cross for Las Vegas Blood Drive

Metallica will be giving their blood, sweat and tears for fans attending their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere this fall and they're hoping in return you can give some blood. The group has teamed with with the American Red Cross in Las Vegas to announce their Metallica X Red Cross #BleedingMe blood drive that is happening in coordination with the group's residence.

What's Going On With Metallica's Red Cross Blood Drive?

Between Sept. 28 and March 19, fans will have the chance to give blood at the Metallica-themed pop-up donation center at Fashion Show Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip.

Those who donate blood will receive a limited-edition T-shirt designed by Squindo while supplies last and you'll also be entered to win Lars Ulrich's Tama drum kit. Refreshments will also be available for those who donate at the Delta Backstage Lounge.

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While the pop-up donation center is meant as the base for the blood donations, fans will also be treated to an immersive experience that replicates the backstage area at a show and includes the opportunity to take a seat at a replica drum kit similar to Lars' own kit he uses onstage.

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How Do I Make an Appointment and Enter to Win Lars' Drum Kit?

You can schedule your Red Cross blood donation at the Metallica pop-up and also register and check out the terms of the Lars Ulrich drum kit contest via the special website set up for the Metallica X Red Cross blood drive.

You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS or download the Blood Donor App to schedule your appointment as well.

The blood drive location is at Fashion Show Las Vegas, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. S in Las Vegas, Nev. 89109. The donation center will be open Monday-Friday from Noon to 6PM through mid-November, with hours for the remainder of the run being announced at a later date.

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