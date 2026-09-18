We're back in a big way this week with a whopping 18 new rock and metal tours to discuss. And there's some pretty big names rolling out tour dates this week.

Metallica have started booking more M72 dates for 2027 with support from Limp Bizkit and Avatar, while Oasis will kick their reunion tour back into gear in 2027, but only with two U.S. markets on their initial itinerary.

And then there's The Warning, a growing force in modern rock, embarking on a headlining spring 2027 tour with dates in April and May.

Plus, this week brought news of a ProgPower USA 2027 lineup, the return of the Bowl for Ronnie celebrity bowling bash and more.

See the biggest tour announcements from the past seven days below.

Aeternum

O'Donnell Media Group aeternum in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 6 - 28

Support Acts: Ventana, Deadly Apples

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Photo Credit: Frank Melfi jason bonham in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 11 - Dec. 13

Support Acts: None listed

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SRO PR brit floyd in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 24; Feb. 23 - April 17

Support Acts: None listed

Notes: Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Animals

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Photo by Grzegorz Golebiowski coroner in 2026

Tour Dates: March 2 - April 11

Support Acts: Sun Abstruct

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Dethwish

Atom Splitter PR dethwish in 2026

Tour Dates: Feb. 26 - March 28

Support Acts: None listed

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Devil Master

Photo By Nicholl Strouse devil master in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 28 - Nov. 25

Support Acts: None listed

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Photo by Manuel Vargas Lepiz Photo by Manuel Vargas Lepiz

Tour Dates: Feb. 18 - March 14

Support Acts: NiNi, Illumishade

Notes: 25th anniversary tour

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Ladrones

YouTube: Ladrones ladrones

Tour Dates: Nov. 13 - Dec. 4

Support Acts: None listed.

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Sam Tabone, Getty Images, Blackened Sam Tabone, Getty Images, Blackened

Tour Dates: May 8 - June 19

Support Acts: Limp Bizkit, Avatar

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Jeff Spicer, Getty Images Jeff Spicer, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Aug. 10 - 24

Support Acts: None listed

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Jim Dyson, Getty Images, Joshua Applegate, Getty Images richard butler of psychedelic furs in 2025 and corey glover of living colour in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 29 - Nov. 15

Support Acts: None listed

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Carter Louthian brent smith and zach myers 2026

Tour Dates: Dec. 1 - 18

Support Acts: Brian Dunne

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Cindy Ord, Getty Images Cindy Ord, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Feb. 18 - March 20

Support Acts: None listed

Notes: Pocket Full of Kryptonite 35th Anniversary

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Jason Powell Styx 2024

Tour Dates: Jan. 29 - Feb. 6

Support Acts: None listed

Notes: Las Vegas Venetian Resort residency

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Photo Credit: Harmony Gerber supersuckers 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 24 - Oct. 17

Support Acts: None listed

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Rick Kern, Getty Images Rick Kern, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Oct. 29 - Dec. 8

Support Acts: None listed

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PHOTO CREDIT: Rob Aboltins trivium in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - Dec. 19

Support Acts: In Flames, Orbit Culture, Fit for an Autopsy, Frozen Soul

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Kevin Winter, Getty Images The Warning

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 23

Support Acts: Wilt

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New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Danny Wimmer Presents / @catievioxcaptures crowd surfer at sonic temple 2026 day 4

* The 2027 edition of the ProgPower USA festival is set for Sept. 9-11 in Atlanta. Acts on board so far include Eluveitie, Windrose, Nevermore, Heat, Unleash the Archers, Lynch Mob, Masterplan, Metal Church and more.

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* Using the Unwrapped Live banner, 2026 will provide several bands the chance to tour acoustically over the holiday season. Included in this run of shows are four Smith & Myers headlines dates while Jakob Nowell & Zayno are headlining the other two stops. Acts such as Ice Nine Kills, The Warning, Zakk Wylde and Dario Lorina, The Funeral Portrait, Tim Montana, Autumn Kings, Return to Dust, Letdown, Ayron Jones, Kurt Deimer, Everlast and Black Stone Cherry will appear on select dates.

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* The 2027 Global Citizen Festival will feature Yoshiki, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey, Tomorrow & Together, Victoria Monet, Yeonjun and Alicia Keys. Tickets for the show, taking place Sept. 26 in New York's Central Park, are free, but contingent on taking positive actions through the Global Citizen app.

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* Nathaniel Rateliff, Stephen Stills, Mike McCready, Geezer Butler, State Radio, Scott Ian and The Last Internationale have all joined the Power to the People Festival taking place Oct. 3 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md.

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* The Offspring, Pennywise and Circle Jerks lead a Nov. 7 benefit aiding TSOL's Mike Roche. The festival, taking place at the Garden Amphitheatre in Garden Grove, California, will also feature Guttermouth, Change Today, Mainliners, Death By Stereo, Love Canal and Dissension. Roche has been dealing with Parkinson's Disease and dementia.

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READ MORE: See Other 2026 Rock + Metal Festivals and Cruises

* The 2026 edition of the Bowl for Ronnie Bowling Party and Cancer Fundraiser is set for Nov. 12 at the Pinz Bowling Center in Studio City, Calif. Additional details on celeb attendees will be announced shortly, but SiriusXM's Eddie Trunk is back to host and head up a team that you can bid to be placed on for the night.

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* Anthrax have announced a one-night only performance at The Roxy in Los Angeles on Sept. 26 to celebrate the release of their Cursum Perficio album.

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* Foreigner are set to play select dates with two of their former members. Lou Gramm will join the lineup on the Rock Legends Cruise in Miami (Feb. 21-25) and March 10-20 at Las Vegas' Venetian Resort residency. Keyboardist Al Greenwood will also be on board for shows in Macon and Augusta, Georgia (Sept. 18-19), Highland and Valley City, California (Oct. 23-25) and 2027 dates in New York City, Montclair, New Jersey, Port Chester, New York, Uncasville, Connecticut and Westbury, New York.

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* 3 Inches of Blood have announced a pair of hometown shows celebrating the 20th anniversary of their First Up the Blades album. Look for the band playing Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom Jan. 15 and 16 with Unleash the Archers both nights, while Scalding open the first show and Spell the second.

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* Pig Destroyer will play a pair of 25th anniversary shows in Baltimore at The 8 X 10 for their Prowler in the Yard album. Erode and Bandit will open Oct. 24 and Visceral Disgorge and Goetia are on board for Oct. 25.

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See other big rock and metal acts touring in 2026 below.