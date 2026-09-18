18 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Sept. 11-17, 2026)
We're back in a big way this week with a whopping 18 new rock and metal tours to discuss. And there's some pretty big names rolling out tour dates this week.
Metallica have started booking more M72 dates for 2027 with support from Limp Bizkit and Avatar, while Oasis will kick their reunion tour back into gear in 2027, but only with two U.S. markets on their initial itinerary.
And then there's The Warning, a growing force in modern rock, embarking on a headlining spring 2027 tour with dates in April and May.
Plus, this week brought news of a ProgPower USA 2027 lineup, the return of the Bowl for Ronnie celebrity bowling bash and more.
See the biggest tour announcements from the past seven days below.
Aeternum
Tour Dates: Nov. 6 - 28
Support Acts: Ventana, Deadly Apples
Ticketing Info
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Tour Dates: Nov. 11 - Dec. 13
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
Brit Floyd
Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 24; Feb. 23 - April 17
Support Acts: None listed
Notes: Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Animals
Ticketing Info
Coroner / Nile
Tour Dates: March 2 - April 11
Support Acts: Sun Abstruct
Ticketing Info
Dethwish
Tour Dates: Feb. 26 - March 28
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
Devil Master
Tour Dates: Oct. 28 - Nov. 25
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
Eluveitie
Tour Dates: Feb. 18 - March 14
Support Acts: NiNi, Illumishade
Notes: 25th anniversary tour
Ticketing Info
Ladrones
Tour Dates: Nov. 13 - Dec. 4
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info
Metallica
Tour Dates: May 8 - June 19
Support Acts: Limp Bizkit, Avatar
Ticketing Info
Oasis
Tour Dates: Aug. 10 - 24
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
Psychedelic Furs / Living Colour
Tour Dates: Oct. 29 - Nov. 15
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
Smith & Myers
Tour Dates: Dec. 1 - 18
Support Acts: Brian Dunne
Ticketing Info
Spin Doctors
Tour Dates: Feb. 18 - March 20
Support Acts: None listed
Notes: Pocket Full of Kryptonite 35th Anniversary
Ticketing Info
Styx
Tour Dates: Jan. 29 - Feb. 6
Support Acts: None listed
Notes: Las Vegas Venetian Resort residency
Ticketing Info
Supersuckers
Tour Dates: Sept. 24 - Oct. 17
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
The Sword
Tour Dates: Oct. 29 - Dec. 8
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
Trivium
Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - Dec. 19
Support Acts: In Flames, Orbit Culture, Fit for an Autopsy, Frozen Soul
Ticketing Info
The Warning
Tour Dates: April 17 - May 23
Support Acts: Wilt
Ticketing Info
New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week
* The 2027 edition of the ProgPower USA festival is set for Sept. 9-11 in Atlanta. Acts on board so far include Eluveitie, Windrose, Nevermore, Heat, Unleash the Archers, Lynch Mob, Masterplan, Metal Church and more.
Ticketing Info
* Using the Unwrapped Live banner, 2026 will provide several bands the chance to tour acoustically over the holiday season. Included in this run of shows are four Smith & Myers headlines dates while Jakob Nowell & Zayno are headlining the other two stops. Acts such as Ice Nine Kills, The Warning, Zakk Wylde and Dario Lorina, The Funeral Portrait, Tim Montana, Autumn Kings, Return to Dust, Letdown, Ayron Jones, Kurt Deimer, Everlast and Black Stone Cherry will appear on select dates.
Ticketing Info
* The 2027 Global Citizen Festival will feature Yoshiki, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey, Tomorrow & Together, Victoria Monet, Yeonjun and Alicia Keys. Tickets for the show, taking place Sept. 26 in New York's Central Park, are free, but contingent on taking positive actions through the Global Citizen app.
Ticketing Info
* Nathaniel Rateliff, Stephen Stills, Mike McCready, Geezer Butler, State Radio, Scott Ian and The Last Internationale have all joined the Power to the People Festival taking place Oct. 3 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md.
Ticketing Info
* The Offspring, Pennywise and Circle Jerks lead a Nov. 7 benefit aiding TSOL's Mike Roche. The festival, taking place at the Garden Amphitheatre in Garden Grove, California, will also feature Guttermouth, Change Today, Mainliners, Death By Stereo, Love Canal and Dissension. Roche has been dealing with Parkinson's Disease and dementia.
Ticketing Info
READ MORE: See Other 2026 Rock + Metal Festivals and Cruises
* The 2026 edition of the Bowl for Ronnie Bowling Party and Cancer Fundraiser is set for Nov. 12 at the Pinz Bowling Center in Studio City, Calif. Additional details on celeb attendees will be announced shortly, but SiriusXM's Eddie Trunk is back to host and head up a team that you can bid to be placed on for the night.
Ticketing Info
* Anthrax have announced a one-night only performance at The Roxy in Los Angeles on Sept. 26 to celebrate the release of their Cursum Perficio album.
Ticketing Info
* Foreigner are set to play select dates with two of their former members. Lou Gramm will join the lineup on the Rock Legends Cruise in Miami (Feb. 21-25) and March 10-20 at Las Vegas' Venetian Resort residency. Keyboardist Al Greenwood will also be on board for shows in Macon and Augusta, Georgia (Sept. 18-19), Highland and Valley City, California (Oct. 23-25) and 2027 dates in New York City, Montclair, New Jersey, Port Chester, New York, Uncasville, Connecticut and Westbury, New York.
Ticketing Info
* 3 Inches of Blood have announced a pair of hometown shows celebrating the 20th anniversary of their First Up the Blades album. Look for the band playing Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom Jan. 15 and 16 with Unleash the Archers both nights, while Scalding open the first show and Spell the second.
Ticketing Info
* Pig Destroyer will play a pair of 25th anniversary shows in Baltimore at The 8 X 10 for their Prowler in the Yard album. Erode and Bandit will open Oct. 24 and Visceral Disgorge and Goetia are on board for Oct. 25.
Ticketing Info
See other big rock and metal acts touring in 2026 below.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner