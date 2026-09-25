Metallica's James Hetfield gave Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta a particular bit of advice on getting sober nearly two decades ago.

Jasta has spoken about Hetfield's influence on his sobriety in the past, but in a new interview with Metal Hammer, he shared the advice the Metallica frontman gave him when they met backstage at an MTV event in 2008.

“I already owed Metallica a huge debt of gratitude because they played [Hatebreed’s] 'Perseverance' music video when they hosted [MTV's] Headbanger’s Ball... So when I became host, I told them I was trying to be sober at the time and [Hetfield] said, ‘You just got to get through the first show'," Jasta recalled.

"'You just have to know that you can do a show sober. Once you do, once you get a couple under your belt, it gets better as you go because it feels like such an impossibility.' That’s just great life advice for anything: whatever you think is impossible, on the other side of doing it is the best feeling, because you had told yourself, ‘Oh, there’s no fucking way.’”

Hetfield publicly went to rehab for alcohol and substance use two separate times: once in the early 2000s and again in September of 2019. Jasta initially spoke about Hetfield's influence on his sobriety when the Metallica frontman entered rehab the second time.

"I’ve toured heavily for over 20+ years and would not have given up drinking if it wasn’t for James and the example he set," Jasta wrote in a post on social media at the time.

"Meeting James at MTV and speaking with him about my drinking problem was very eye opening because this is a guy who is in one of the biggest bands in the world with so much pressure on him and so much weight to carry and he really made me think if he could quit so could I. Now I’ve stayed away from that river for well over a decade."

READ MORE: 21 Rockers Who've Been Sober for 10 Years or More

Kudos to both Hetfield and Jasta for not only addressing their substance abuse issues, but for openly speaking about them and inspiring others to do the same.

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.

See what other rockers have said about getting sober and quitting drinking in the gallery below.