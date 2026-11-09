Here are the 11 best solo albums by prog rock legends!

It’s one thing to shoulder the responsibility of creating great material with your bandmates under a shared moniker. Being the name and face behind the music, however, is an entirely different situation, especially when it means you’re stepping away from your most successful main project(s) to prove that you can excel on your own.

Progressive rock artists are no strangers to doing their own thing from time to time and we’re looking at the greatest examples of that below!

READ MORE: The 11 Best Prog Rock Bands From the United States

Unsurprisingly, a prog rocker’s solo work often has a lot in common with what they were already doing in their home band. Yet, they can also use the opportunity to explore new sonic terrain that wouldn’t fit with said band’s aesthetic or was simply vetoed by their bandmates when they were putting together a prior album.

Either way, the following records are the cream of the crop when it comes to genre mainstays flying high on their own terms. They aren’t necessarily on par with the greatest LPs their creators have worked on elsewhere, but they’re nonetheless outstanding for other reasons.

For the sake of variety, though, we did limit ourselves to three solo outings from the same band and to collections released under the person’s name. So, ventures such as John Mitchell's Lonely Robot and Mariusz Duda's Lunatic Soul aren't eligible.

So, let’s see what can happen when some of our favorite artists are leading the charge by discussing the 11 best solo albums by prog rock legends!

Let us know if you agree with our picks or if there are other artists and albums we should’ve featured!

Also, keep scrolling to see our lists of 11 prog rock bands whose first album is their best and the 11 best prog rock guitarists of all time!

The 11 Best Solo Albums by Prog Rock Legends Prog rock legends who succeeded at going solo! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

11 Prog Rock Bands Whose First Album Is Their Best These prog rock artists immediately nailed what they were going for! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum