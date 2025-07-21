Here are the 11 best progressive rock guitarists of all time!

Recently, Loudwire looked at the 11 best prog metal guitarists of all time, naming legends such as Fates Warning’s Jim Matheos and Tool’s Adam Jones as two of the nearly dozen six-string maestros who dominate the subgenre.

It’s only right, then, that we now dive into the guitarists who’ve reigned over progressive metal’s softer and even more influential older sibling: progressive rock!

Because progressive rock began about 15 years before progressive metal – around 1967 – there were a lot more musicians to choose from.

That said, at least have of our picks were pretty much automatic shoo-ins because they were instrumental (no pun intended) to the uniqueness of their band and the advancement of prog rock in general. While the rest may be more unexpected and debatable, all of them are deserving of the crown in our eyes.

So, let’s jump into our choices for the 11 best progressive rock guitarists of all time!

(As always, we’d love to know which players you’d put on the Mount Rushmore of prog rock axmen, so please sound off in the comments.)

The 11 Best Prog Rock Guitarists of All Time You simply can't celebrate the genre without celebrating these guitarists. Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

