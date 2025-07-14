Here are the 11 best prog metal guitarists of all time!

Virtually all progressive metal bands are fueled by the intense, inventive and intricate contributions of their guitarists. That’s not to say that the other members are less valuable or admirable, but it’s often these six, seven or even eight-string players that provide the backbones (and most exciting moments) of progressive metal compositions.

Since the subgenre got going in the mid-1980s, there’ve been countless wizards of the instrument whose recognizable flashiness and flexibility have made their respective bands special while also moving progressive metal forward as a whole.

Yet, there are certain musicians who clearly stand out more than others due to how influential, dependable and/or unique they are.



READ MORE: The 10 Best Prog Metal Guitar + Keyboard Duos

Just look at the 11 guitarists we’re highlighting below!

In their own ways, each of them embodies the style’s fundamental goal of showcasing unparalleled imagination, challenge and dexterity. Some of them even helped birth the genre itself (or an offshoot), and even those who color within the lines of what their predecessors drew still do it in a very distinctive and impactful way.

We’re sure our picks will differ from yours, though, so feel free to sound off and us know which guitarists you agree with, which ones you don’t and which ones you’d include instead!

11 Best Prog Metal Guitarists of All Time Keep scrolling to see the 11 best guitarists from prog metal's 40-year history. Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

The 25 Best Progressive Metal Albums of the 2000s (Ranked) From Ayreon to Tool, we're breaking down the 25 best prog metal records of the 2000s! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

The History of Prog Metal in 21 Albums Dive into the diverse and hypnotic history of progressive metal! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

Subscribe to Loudwire on YouTube.