Here are 11 classic prog rock bands with only one original member left!

Many of the first progressive rock groups began between 55 and 60 years ago; therefore, it’s no shock to learn that – as Loudwire discussed last month – most of the ones that are still kicking are doing it without any original members.

What is surprising, however, is that there are plenty of vintage genre leaders who keep going with one founding member in the midst.

Just look at the nearly dozen bands we’re discussing below!

READ MORE: The 11 Greatest Prog Rock Singers of All Time (Ranked)

You might expect that the people who’ve been there all along are the main faces and voices of their respective acts and you’d be partially right. In other cases, though, it’s a different musician who’s kept numerous newer additions in line over the past several decades.

We should also clarify that we’re not including bands that are no longer active (sorry, Robert Fripp/King Crimson) and we’re arguably bending the rules by including one supergroup that began in 1981 for reasons that we’ll get into later. (Chances are you know which one we’re talking about.)

Now, get ready to feel the overwhelming passage of time in one fell swoop as we peek into 11 classic prog rock bands with only one original member left!

How many of these classic prog rock bands do you still love? Let us know! Also, be sure to keep scrolling to see our lists of five great prog metal bands who only released one album and the 11 best ‘70s prog rock albums (ranked)!

11 Classic Prog Rock Bands With Only 1 Original Member Left Keep scrolling to see which classic prog rock bands are still going thanks to one original member! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

5 Great Prog Metal Bands Who Only Released 1 Album As of now, these great prog metal bands are one-and-done. Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum