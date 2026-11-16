Here are the 11 best albums by prog rock supergroups!

Progressive rock supergroups have existed for almost as long as the subgenre itself, with Emerson, Lake & Palmer (comprised of The Nice's Keith Emerson, King Crimson's Greg Lake and Atomic Rooster's Carl Palmer) often being credited as the first one. Since then, dozens more have emerged — including Transatlantic, Captain Beyond, U.K., Flying Colors and The Mute Gods — to highlight how exceptionally established artists can mix their characteristic qualities to create something new.

On that note, we thought it was time to give those collectives and collections the respect they deserve by celebrating the very best albums prog rock supergroups have made!

READ MORE: 11 Amazing Prog Rock Supergroups You Probably Never Knew About

You can safely assume that most of the biggest acts will be here for one reason or another (sorry, Asia). However, that question of which LP(s) rose to the top is something that we hope will keep the suspense and satisfaction going until the end. Keep in mind, too, that we’ve restricted ourselves to choosing a maximum of two records from each act to ensure a broader and fairer overview.

At times, the following sets clearly sound like hodgepodges of the talent involved, but in other cases, they’re markedly fresher and bolder. Either way, they represent the 11 best albums by prog rock supergroups!

How many of these records do you love? Which would you replace (and with what)? Let us know!

Also, keep scrolling to check out our lists of the 10 best rock and metal supergroups of the 1990s and 11 2000s rock supergroups you may’ve forgotten.

The 11 Best Albums by Prog Rock Supergroups Established prog rockers who struck gold working together! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

10 Best Rock + Metal Supergroups of the 1990s They arrived with established resumes, but in some cases the members of these supergroups added another level of success to their respective careers. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire