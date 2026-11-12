Here's what Shawn "Clown" Crahan just said about Slipknot's new album in an interview with Rock Sound.

We don't know too much about the band's follow-up to The End, So Far (2022) just yet, other than their latest song "Arsenal" will not be included on it, according to Jim Root. And that they're working with producer Matt Wallace (Faith No More, Maroon 5 and more).

Clown has shed a bit more light on the record though, promising that their eighth release is underway... and possibly a ninth.

What Did Clown Say About Slipknot's New Album?

During the chat the percussionist revealed that they have "so many songs" written, many of which Corey Taylor has already done rough vocal demos for.

"We had not foreseen what has happened, which is effortless recording and fun," he described of the writing process for this record. "Everyone in the band wants to jam and bring music. Eloy [Casagrande] is forcefully feeding the machine and when you do that with old dogs, they smile and just want to jam."

Clown went on to note that they technically have enough material written for a ninth album too, or could even make the next release a double album.

READ MORE: Jim Root Discusses Slipknot's Next Album in Social Media Comments

"I’m not telling you we’re doing that. I’m just telling you, number eight’s coming out. We’re off all the bullshit. No one’s telling us what to do anymore. We do exactly what we want. We always have, but now it’s so easy. We don’t have any resistance. I don’t think people are ready for what we’ve created because even we are saying we’ve gone to another level," he continued.

Notably, the will be Slipknot's first studio album since leaving their sole label home, Roadrunner Records.

How Will Slipknot's Next Album Be Different?

Clown didn't elaborate too much on the sound of Slipknot's new music but he alluded to it being more experimental when he said, "This new one is probably going to take people a little time because it’s long songs and definitely a musician’s album."

Stay tuned as we learn more about Slipknot's next album. In the meantime, check out our most anticipated albums of 2027 in the gallery below.