An English politician has called on London's iconic Wembley Stadium to cancel Marilyn Manson's 2027 performance at the venue supporting Slipknot.

Councillor Anton Georgiou, who serves as the leader of the Liberal Democrat Group at Brent Council in London, shared a video on social media standing outside of Wembley Stadium on Oct. 14 denouncing the venue for allowing Manson to perform there despite the sexual allegations that have been made against him over the last several years.

The notion echoes similar sentiments expressed in 2025 when protests led to the cancelation of Marilyn Manson's concert in Brighton, England. A local political figure also released a statement in support of nixing that gig at the time.

What Did Anton Georgiou Say About Wembley and Marilyn Manson?

Slipknot's show at Wembley is scheduled for July 3, 2027. In addition to Manson, Hatebreed and Lorna Shore will also perform during the night.

"I was shocked to learn that Marilyn Manson has been booked to play here at Wembley, given the historic sexual abuse allegations made against him. This really does fly in the face of the council's ongoing work to tackle violence against women and girls and I'm so disappointed that Brent Council haven't put out a public statement in relation to this really controversial booking," Georgiou said in the video.

"The Brent Liberal Democrats are seeking a review of this decision by Wembley Stadium and we're also asking the stadium: what considerations were given to survivors of sexual abuse when this decision was made?"

The politician has since shared several local news articles covering his remarks on social media, adding that he's called on the stadium to cancel Manson's show because of the allegations that have been made against the veteran musician.

A Brent Council spokesperson responded to Georgiou's claims asserting that the venue and event organizers are responsible for who performs there and that Brent Council has no control over who's booked to play, according to MyLondon.

READ MORE: Why Do Slipknot Have a Second Stage for Some 2027 Tour Stops?

"That does not diminish our commitment to tackling violence against women and girls, which has no place in Brent. We are crystal clear about our values and that is why we devote significant time, resources and effort to preventing abuse, supporting survivors and making our borough safer," the spokesperson said.

“We recognize the concerns raised about this performance and would encourage the headline act and event organizers to reflect carefully on the feedback from Brent residents and survivors of violence and abuse when making decisions about their performers."

What Did Wembley Stadium Say in Response to the Comments?

The MyLondon article noted that Wembley Stadium responded to the comments and explained that supporting acts at the venue are chosen by the headlining artist and show promoter. Because the stadium is committed to the wellbeing of attendees, they've initiated a conversation with the promoter about Manson's inclusion in the show.

What Are Fans Saying About Marilyn Manson Opening for Slipknot?

Some Slipknot fans have also expressed disappointment over Manson being chosen as one of the many opening acts for Slipknot's 2027 tour. After it was first announced in late September, there were several Reddit threads dedicated to discussing Manson's inclusion on the lineup.

"I’m not really sure what other people feel on here, but I think Marilyn Manson is a creepy and abusive piece of trash and I’m really disappointed that Slipknot are platforming him. I saw a post where Jim [Root] was asked about it and he totally dodged the question, seemed like a bitch move," one fan wrote in a post titled "Unfortunate platforming with unfortunate pricing."

"I love Jim, but his stance was that someone else who was better at the concert thing was responsible for who they were playing with on which dates and he’d let them handle that responsibility. The way I see it, the band members should give a shit who they play with and who they platform and should speak out and get trash like Manson off their tour. Is this a hot take or do others feel like I do?"

While a portion of fans on the Slipknot Reddit page shared a similar take on the situation, others feel indifferent about it.

"Sometimes people make decisions you might not like. If you don’t like it, don’t go," someone replied to the post.

"Buncha cry babies in here over Manson. Get over it. As far as i know Manson was found innocent and for years theyve always tried to bring Manson down. They went as far as to blame Manson for Colombine like he handed the guns to them. Saw Manson live like a year or two ago, he put on an awesome show, I'd go again," another wrote.

What Did Jim Root Say About Marilyn Manson?

As the fan in the aforementioned Reddit post mentioned, Root responded to a fan in a comment on Instagram who mentioned feeling "bummed" that Kublai Khan TX and Manson were booked as two of the tour openers.

"I stay out of the logistics of touring and all that. I concentrate on writing and being a guitarist… so forgive my ignorance about who we do shows with. There are other people with much bigger brains than I that coordinate all that and I honestly don’t keep up with new bands or new music etc.," the guitarist replied.

"I’m stuck listening to the same music my parents listened to when I was forming myself as a little human. And I purposely don’t listen to or pay attention to what’s 'trending' or what’s happening at them moment as to not get influenced by anything. If one is a part of the family they will come along for the journey that started 26+ years ago… even before I was a part of the story. If not. Cya."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available for help. Visit the RAINN website (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).

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