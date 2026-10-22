Ex-Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn was featured in the latest episode of the History Channel's Pawn Stars to authenticate a $15,000 mask and a few other items.

In the episode, which aired last night (Oct. 21) on the network, a man named Spencer brought in a few suspected Slipknot pieces including a mask, drum head and a guitar that was allegedly signed by all of the "original members" (though they appear to be referencing the classic lineup from the band's debut album). The mask in question was one of the band's signature Liar Masks with the long nose, which was originally worn in the band by Brandon Darner before Fehn joined in 1998.

"We recently got into a pretty big collection," Spencer told Pawn Stars host Chumlee Russell (yes, we watched the episode). "And I believe this is one of the early original masks that Chris Fehn, No. 3, early on in their career."

"Slipknot had a very unique presence," Chumlee responded. "This looks like a Halloween costume!"

How Much Did Spencer Want for All of the Slipknot Pieces?

Spencer said he acquired them from a local radio DJ in Iowa and claimed that they were signed sometime around 1999 when Slipknot's self-titled album came out. He requested $20,000 for the drumhead and the guitar and an additional $15,000 for the mask.

Upon inspecting the guitar, the back of the guitar had "Slipknot Music Land Southridge Mall July 1999" written on it. Chumlee pointed out that Slipknot masks can be easy to replicate and mentioned that it didn't appear to have any markings on it. Thus, he offered to call someone to come in and authenticate the mask and the signatures.

That "someone" was Fehn himself.

What Did Chris Fehn Say About the Slipknot Memorabilia?

Fehn recalled signing the guitar and noted that the Southridge Mall signing was one of the first signings they ever did as a band. He said the autographs all looked authentic and pointed out that his own signature was an older version than one he used in later years.

The rocker confirmed that the mask was his and was specifically made for him but said that he never wore it live.

READ MORE: See All 19 Musicians Who've Been in Slipknot

"It's too nice," Fehn acknowledged. "If I would've used this live or even for photos, this wouldn't have held up to be like this... I had three of them that were made and it just didn't fit right."

So all three items were genuine pieces of Slipknot history, but had never been used in performances or anything before.

How Much Did Spencer Get for His Slipknot Items?

"Alright Spencer, autographs are legit but we're talking about pieces that a fan brought up to an autograph signing," Chumlee said to Spencer.

He offered $2,500 for the guitar and the drumhead — and it was too low for Spencer, who called his collection "iconic rock history."

Chumlee concurred, but argued that the value is lower since the items weren't actually used by the band. Thus, he upped his offer to $3,000 for the autographed pieces and $1,200 for the mask.

Spencer politely declined the offer and thanked Chumlee for his time.

See an evolution of Slipknot's masks through the years in the gallery below.