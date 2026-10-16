Slipknot will play their first live shows in nearly two years in 2027, with some cities along the tour route getting a bonus stage.

Seating diagrams on ticketing websites currently show a "B stage" for some shows.

What Slipknot Said About Their Stage Setup for 2027

When Slipknot announced their 2027 (sic)est Stadium Tour on Sept. 28, the press release vaguely mentioned changes to the stage setup.

"Featuring a brand new set, new staging and a setlist spanning across their career, these shows will be the ultimate Slipknot experience to date," the release boasted.

Some fans noticed the B stage a few days later when they went to purchase tickets. Ticketing websites showed a large main stage, a pit area, and then a B stage before the seats.

Ticketmaster Ticketmaster

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like all cities on the tour route will be getting a B stage.

Cities Not Getting a B Stage on Slipknot's 2027 Tour

As it stands right now, we were able to find eight shows that currently do not have a second B stage listed on the seating chart when fans buy tickets.

Those shows are:

July 21 — Montréal, Quebec @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

July 31 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 03 — Nashville, Tenn. @ FirstBank Stadium

Aug. 15 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Golden Gate Park

Sept. 04 — São Paulo, Brazil @ The Town

Sept. 12 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

Sept. 14 — Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional

Sept. 16 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Vive Claro

Of those eight shows, Boston, Nashville, Santiago and Bogotá all show something on their seating charts that could potentially be a second stage, but it is not labeled as such.

Cities That Are Getting a B Stage on Slipknot's 2027 Tour

That leaves the following Slipknot shows as the ones getting both the main stage and the B stage:

July 03 — London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium

July 16 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

July 18 — Queens, N.Y. @ Citi Field

July 23 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium

July 25 — Chicago, Ill @ Soldier Field

July 28 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 06 — Houston, Texas @ Daikin Park

Aug. 09 — Commerce City, Colo. @ Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Aug. 13 — Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 18 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field

Sept. 08 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Huracán

What Slipknot Fans Think Could Be on the B Stage

As with most things Slipknot does, there has been plenty of fan speculation about what is exactly planned for the much smaller B stage.

The prevailing guess so far on a Reddit post addressing the issue is that new drummer Eloy Casagrande will have his drums set up on the stage for a massive solo.

Others have suggested that maybe Slipknot will move between stages throughout the show, much like Nine Inch Nails did on their most recent tour. There is also the possibility that there will be a main stage set followed by a second set similar to what My Chemical Romance has been doing during recent shows.

Then there were the more outlandish guesses.

"Cage match between two of the band members, winner keeps his place in the band."

Tickets to all 2027 (sic)est Stadium Tour dates are on sale now. For ticketing information, visit Slipknot's official website.

Keep reading if you need a refresher on where Slipknot stands as far as their members, with a look back at all 19 musicians who have donned a mask for the band.