If you're going to drum for Slipknot, you have to be prepared to be compared to those who held the position before you, as was the case for Eloy Casagrande with his drum lineage now connected to Joey Jordison.

What Slipknot Wants From Their Drummers

Casagrande recently discussed with Colombian YouTube channel Radionica what his Slipknot bandmates are looking for from their drummers and if he should try to replicate what others have done in the past.

"I remember since like day one when I was playing with them, Clown [Slipknot's Shawn Crahan] came to me and he told me, 'Man, you don't have to be concerned about playing everything right. There is no wrong or right, but there is the soul of the band. There is the idea of the band, the attitude, the energy; that's what we want.'"

READ MORE: Slipknot's 2027 Tour Includes a B Stage in Some Cities

But it's not like Casagrande blew off learning the drum parts as he settled into a full-time role with the band. His goal is to not only play the drum arrangements, but to also "respect" them.

"It's not like only playing notes correctly, but it's about having a different attitude. It's having the energy to keep the soul of the band alive."

Does Slipknot Want Another Joey Jordison?

Casagrande joined Slipknot in 2024, replacing Jay Weinberg, who had been with the band since 2015. Weinberg also did a stint as a touring drummer for Slipknot following the 2013 departure of founding member Joey Jordison.

"It's a very difficult thing to replace Joey. Those are big shoes to fill in," Casagrande said about being Slipknot's drummer.

Luckily for Casagrande, that's apparently not what Slipknot wants out of him.

"They don't want to have another Joey in the band. They made that very clear since day one. They're not trying to make myself play like Joey. They want me to be myself."

According to Casagrande, two of the main things Slipknot wants out of their drummer are "personality" and the willingness to bring new ideas.

WATCH: Eloy Casagrande Interview For Radionica

Slipknot's New Music Will Have Brazilian Influence

A Brazilian native, Casagrande previously spent time drumming for Sepultura. He says some of the influence from his home country tends to work its way into his drumming.

It's something Casagrande claims Crahan was initially unsure of when he heard him playing Brazilian rhythms between songs.

"He was like, 'Okay, but you know this is a metal band, right? This is a fucking metal band,'" Casagrande recalled Crahan telling him.

READ MORE: Eloy Casagrande Promises 'Real Music' on New Slipknot Album

As Casagrande became more comfortable playing with his new bandmates, they too became more receptive to his playing style.

"Nowadays, it's totally fine because when we were recording, a few times (Crahan) came to me and said, 'Oh, what do you think about throwing out some Brazilian stuff, Brazilian rhythms.'"

Slipknot recently announced a stadium tour for 2027. See the dates and locations below.

July 03 — London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium #!

July 16 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park ~%

July 18 — Queens, N.Y. @ Citi Field ~%

July 21 — Montréal, Quebec @ Parc Jean Drapeau ~^@

July 23 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium ~^

July 25 — Chicago, Ill @ Soldier Field ~$

July 28 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium ~!

July 31 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park ~!

Aug. 03 — Nashville, Tenn. @ FirstBank Stadium ~^

Aug. 06 — Houston, Texas @ Daikin Park ~+

Aug. 09 — Commerce City, Colo. @ Dick's Sporting Goods Park ~=

Aug. 13 — Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium ~=

Aug. 15 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Golden Gate Park ~&=

Aug. 18 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field ~&

Sept. 04 — São Paulo, Brazil @ The Town*

Sept. 08 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Huracán #

Sept. 12 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional #

Sept. 14 — Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional #*

Sept. 16 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Vive Claro #

# w/ Marilyn Manson, Hatebreed

~ w/ Bring Me The Horizon

% w/ Acid Bath

! w/ Lorna Shore

^ w/ Kublai Khan TX

@ w/ Vended

$ w/ Lamb of God

+ w/ Polyphia

= w/ Loathe

& w/ Motionless in White

* Non-Live Nation Date

Of course, Casagrande is far from the only Slipknot member who has been added or left since the band's previous tour. Keep reading to get see all 19 musicians who have been part of Slipknot.