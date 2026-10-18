Eloy Casagrande Promises ‘Real Music’ on New Slipknot Album

Last month, Slipknot dropped their first new song with drummer Eloy Casagrande: “Arsenal.” Understandably, Slipknot fans have been clamoring for new details on their upcoming album, and in a recent interview with Columbian YouTube channel Radiónica, Casagrande provided some by explaining why the record will be “special” and feature “real music.”

What Did Eloy Casagrande Say About Slipknot’s Upcoming LP?

Casagrande’s interview with host Camilo Guzmán was uploaded to YouTube on Oct. 16. After saying a few words about Slipknot’s 2027 tour dates in South America, he dove into the band’s upcoming collection.

“We are doing a lot of songs. Many, many songs,” he began, continuing:

So, I cannot talk a lot about them very much. I cannot explain for you what exactly we are doing in the studio right now. But, what I can say is that the band is really happy with the music that we created so far. . . . Everyone's in a very good vibe, you know? We are being very honest to our fans. We are doing what we wanna do. We are doing what feels right for us to do at the moment and we are being very honest to all the fans. That's it. We are making real music; we are not thinking about business. We are not thinking about if the people are gonna like it or not. We are not thinking if – we are doing, like, what we believe is right to do. It's a very chill [and] very good process. Very natural process. Easygoing. So, we are enjoying to play music, and that's the most important [part].

Guzmán replied by mentioning how happy he is to hear Casagrande’s description given that modern audiences’ “fast consuming of singles” may lead to bands to “not paying attention enough to the music.”

Casagrande responded:

Oh, yeah, man. Sure. That’s how we – we believe in music, you know? And now that I'm here – having my first experience doing a record with the band – I'm also really glad to see, to be able to experience that situation. That we are in the studio making real music. We are not thinking about business [and] we are not thinking about selling our music. We are just thinking about art in the most pure way. The most honest way of respecting what we wanna do right now and being honest, being truthful [and] being transparent with our fans. So, we are doing, like, real music, and that's it. Nowadays, that you see a lot of artists thinking about the future (if they're gonna sell well or not [and] if they're gonna be able to play in huge arenas or not). No, that's the opposite that we're doing here. We are focusing on doing something that we like [and] that we feel proud of what we are doing.

He even clarified that authenticity and dedication to the music was something he “had in mind” prior to joining Slipknot.

“I was concerned if I would be able to be myself. To play the way I like to play [and] to be able to do real things. Real music,” he stated, adding:

To be here inside and see everybody, like, enjoying what they are doing and see that we are being very honest with the art, with our instruments [and] with the music. That makes everything special. That's the biggest goal in any musician's life: to be able to just play your instrument the way you wanna play [and] to be true to your fans. We are in a very good moment. That's what I can tell you. The feeling inside the band, inside all the members. It's really good. So, we're just having fun to play music.

Finally, Casagrande said that he’s bringing his background in Brazilian music into Slipknot’s newest material:

It's impossible to myself to be a different person, especially like a musician. I'm not gonna be able to sit on the drum kit and think, “Oh, now I'm just gonna be the Eloy drummer from hell. Eloy [the] metal drummer, and I'm gonna forget all about my Brazilian background.” I'm just one person, so even when I'm playing extreme metal . . . [or] when I'm playing death metal, it's impossible for me [not to] bring that Brazilian influence. Some people, they tell me – even when I'm playing super-fast or when I'm playing a straight metal bit – [that] I still have some kind of groove, of pocket. The Brazilian pocket or the Brazilian sauce behind [it], and that's something that I cannot get rid of. I remember there was something funny, because when I joined the band [and] we were doing our first rehearsal, [percussionist] Clown came to me and I remember that I was just having fun during the rehearsal, playing some Brazilian stuff. He came to me, like, “Oh, what are you playing?” I said, “Oh, this is a Brazilian rhythm.” I don't remember exactly what I played. And he was, like, “Okay, but you know this is a metal band, right? This is a fucking metal band. It's okay if you have your Brazilian background, but this is a metal band.” It's, like, “No, no, I know exactly what are you [are] talking [about].” But nowadays, it's totally fine because, like, when we were recording, a few times he came to me and said, like, “Oh, what do you think about throwing out some Brazilian stuff, Brazilian rhythms?” And I was, like, “Okay, I think you changed your mind through the years, and that's something really good.” So, yeah, of course I'm not playing, like, a traditional Brazilian band [like] the way I was supposed to play it. Of course, I'm changing [and] . . . evolving to fit into the Slipknot world. But, still, I'm being able to still have my DNA and to express myself into the band.

You can watch Casagrande’s entire interview with Radiónica below:

Eloy Casagrande Discusses Slipknot’s Upcoming Album + More (Oct. 16, 2026)

READ MORE: Wait, Why Do Slipknot Have a Second Stage for Some 2027 Tour Stops?

Other Slipknot News

Casagrande isn’t the only Slipknot member giving hints about the group’s next LP.

Back in September, Loudwire reported on guitarist Jim Root commenting on the album via replies he gave to fans on social media.

On Sept. 28, Root posted an Instagram video in which he previewed some of the equipment Slipknot will be using on their 2027 stadium tour (alongside nearly a dozen different openers, including Hatebreed, Bring Me the Horizon, Lamb of God and Lorna Shore).

Said equipment may also be used on the band’s upcoming record, and in response to a fan replying to the video by asking Root to make “evil, scary, disgusting, grove” music, Root said:

[A] very important thing for us at this time is to not “repeat” ourselves. It’s gonna hurt some feelings. We’re really experimenting with different approaches… don’t expect another “Iowa” or “self-titled” record. We’ve been there. The vibe feels honest and true to me. It’s uneasy and reminds me of recording in the earlier days. I’m not saying that means it will translate to the type of music we’re creating or the sound/production of it. The early records had the vibe.

Another fan mentioned how The End, So Far sounded atypical, prompting Root to admit: “TESF was disjointed and a mess. Some good stuff came from it. But overall Covid and the state of the world made that a very hard process for us. Among other circumstances.”

Going back to the aforementioned 2027 stadium tour, it’ll officially get going on July 3 at Wembley Stadium in the U.K. and end with Slipknot’s Sept. 16 show in Bogotá, Colombia. There will be over a dozen North American dates along the way, too, and of course, it’ll signify the band’s first live performances since turntablist Sid Wilson split with Slipknot earlier in 2026.

Interestingly, a few stops along the way will include a bonus “B” stage, and some fans think it’s because Casagrande will need it for intense solos. In contrast, other fans wonder if it’ll be there so that Slipknot can move between stages as the shows progress (among other guesses).

You can see all of Slipknot’s upcoming tour dates – and grab tickets – here!

Are you looking forward to Slipknot’s follow-up to 2022’s The End, So Far? What do you think of Casagrande’s latest comments about it? Let us know!

Also, keep scrolling to see our list of rock stars celebrating birthdays in October (including Jim Root)!