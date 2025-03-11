10 Best God-Tier Rock Songs of the 1970s

The 1970s gave us some incredible music and with this list we're going to take a look at the best of the best where rock is concerned. These are the songs you'd considered "god-tier" out of everything that was issued over the 10-year period.

These are the songs you've heard plastered all over classic rock radio for decades now. They were the songs your parents (and in some cases your grandparents) grew up listening to and they've rightfully made it a point that you've been introduced to these legendary songs as well.

So what makes a "god-tier" rock song? In order to achieve god-tier status, numerous factors were taken under consideration. Sales and radio charts give us the easiest definable numbers. But you can also look at the impact a song had, whether it be through covers, media placement, uses in popular culture and staying power, as some of these songs saw secondary peaks later in their careers.

We're limiting it to 10 for now, which in a decade like the '70s with such iconic songs is quite difficult. Who would you have on your god-tier list? Hopefully it starts with songs from the bands in the photo above — Led Zeppelin, AC/DC and Queen.

But as all three bands have pretty extensive and outstanding catalogs of music that dominated the '70s, which song would be your "god-tier" tracks?

We've made our picks and laid out our reasoning for each of our choices below. So check out our 10 Best God-Tier Songs of the 1970s below.

