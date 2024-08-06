10 Best God-Tier Rock Songs of the 1980s

What are the god-tiered rock songs of the 1980s?

You likely knew it the first time you heard them. Simply put, there was just something special about these songs and time has proven that these songs are timeless, not only achieving great initial success at radio but infiltrating pop culture for the decades that would follow.

What Makes a Song "God-Tier"?

First off, we should define what makes a "god-tier" song. In these cases, numerous factors were taken under consideration. Sales and radio charts give us the easiest definable numbers. But you can also look at the impact a song had, whether it be through covers, media placement, uses in popular culture and staying power, as some of these songs saw secondary peaks later in their careers.

The 1980s gave us guitar gods (Eddie Van Halen, Slash), power ballads (Motley Crue, Journey), anthems (Twisted Sister) and yes, lots of hair (Bon Jovi). Probably not surprising, some of these names have made the cut for providing "god-tiered" '80s rock classics.

What made our list? What would you add? Check out the 10 Best God-Tier Rock Songs of the '80s below.

