Aerosmith Play First Show Since Retiring From Touring at the Hollywood Bowl – See Setlist + Video

Aerosmith played their first show since retiring from touring back in 2024 tonight at the Hollywood Bowl.

The show, dubbed "Aerosmith + Friends," marked their first performance as a band since they played their last Peace Out... Farewell Tour show in September of 2023. Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford and Tom Hamilton were joined by Dave Grohl on the drums for most of the set.

They played a total of six songs and brought out two special guests: actor Johnny Depp and founding drummer Joey Kramer, who hasn't played with the band since 2020.

The evening also featured performances from Guns N' Roses, The Black Crowes, Billy Idol, Sammy Hagar, Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart, Godsmack's Sully Erna with Nuno Bettencourt, Eric Church and Warren Haynes.

See Aerosmith's full setlist as well as some fan-filmed footage from the night below.

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Aerosmith had to postpone the rest of their farewell shows in the fall of 2023 after Tyler suffered a vocal injury. The following summer, the band revealed they had decided to cancel the farewell tour and retire from touring due to the extent of the damage that had been done to Tyler's vocal chords.

The singer had performed a handful of times since then, including at his Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party in 2025 and '26, at Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning show in 2025 and onstage at the MTV VMAs with Perry, Yungblud and Nuno Bettencourt last September.

Aerosmith Setlist - Oct. 29, 2026 at the Hollywood Bowl

1. "Toys in the Attic"

2. "Back in the Saddle"

3. "Sweet Emotion"

4. "Dream On"

5. "Train Kept a Rollin'" (with Johnny Depp)

6. "Walk This Way" (with Joey Kramer)

See a list of the songs Aerosmith have never played live in the gallery below.