Aerosmith have now postponed all of their currently scheduled concerts for 2023 after learning more about a vocal injury affecting Steven Tyler.

Earlier this month, the classic rock band had postponed just a month of shows after first learning about the injury to the Aerosmith lead singer. Now, all of the remaining Aerosmith concerts for 2023 will be re-scheduled further out into 2024, the band said.

In a statement that was posted on Friday (Sept. 29), Aerosmith explained, "To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven's vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care."

They continued, "He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential."

Aerosmith added, "As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more."

Tyler said, "I AM HEARTBROKEN TO NOT BE OUT THERE WITH AEROSMITH, MY BROTHERS AND THE INCREDIBLE BLACK CROWES, ROCKING WITH THE BEST FANS IN THE WORLD. I PROMISE WE WILL BE BACK AS SOON AS WE CAN! -LOVE, STEVEN"

What's being called Aerosmith's farewell tour kicked off on Sept. 2 with 40 dates in total booked through January 2024. After the first postponement because of Tyler's injury, the tour was set to resume Oct. 11. Now, Aerosmith ticket holders will have to wait a bit longer. Go here for the original tour dates.

