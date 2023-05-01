Aerosmith have just revealed an extensive North American farewell tour that will take the classic hard rock act through the rest of the year and into 2024. They teased it last week. The Black Crowes will support. General on-sale begins May 5. Longtime Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer, who's recently been absent from the band, won't be playing.

The announcement arrives just five months after Aerosmith canceled the final dates of their multi-year "Deuces Are Wild" concert residency in Las Vegas due to Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler's health. In a statement at the time, the performer was said to feel "unwell."

Now, the band's getting back on the road…for the last time. See a video trailer below.

In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives."

They added regarding Kramer, "While Joey remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry first mentioned the upcoming Aerosmith tour to The Boston Globe in a recent interview ahead of his April mini-tour with The Joe Perry Project (April 15–24).

"After really not doing much for eight months. … [My wife] Billie and I were just keeping our heads low," the guitarist said. "Just jumping into this now, it's like, 'OK, this is what I do.'"

Aerosmith North American Tour Dates 2023–2024

Sept. 2 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Ctr

Sept. 6 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Arena

Sept. 9 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Sept. 12 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 – Chicago, Ill @ United Ctr

Sept. 18 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 21 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket FieldHouse

Sept. 24 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Sept. 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 11 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Oct. 14 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 17 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Oct. 20 – Sunrise, Fla. @ FLA Live Arena

Oct. 23 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Ctr

Oct. 26 – St Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Ctr

Oct. 29 – Indianapolis, Id. @ Gainbridge Ctr

Nov 01 – San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Arena

Nov 04 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Nov 07 – Dallas, Texas @ American Ctr

Nov 10 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Ctr

Nov 13 – St Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Ctr

Nov 16 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Ctr

Nov 19 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Nov 22 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena

Nov 25 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Nov 28 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Dec 01 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Ctr

Dec 04 – San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Ctr

Dec 07 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Dec 10 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Ctr

Dec 28 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Ctr

Dec 31 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Jan 04 – Cincinnati, Ohio. @ Heritage Arena

Jan 07 – Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Ctr

Jan 10 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan 13 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Jan 16 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Ctr

Jan 19 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

Jan 23 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Ctr

Jan 26 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Ctr