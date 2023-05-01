Aerosmith Announce ‘Peace Out’ Farewell Tour With Support From The Black Crowes
Aerosmith have just revealed an extensive North American farewell tour that will take the classic hard rock act through the rest of the year and into 2024. They teased it last week. The Black Crowes will support. General on-sale begins May 5. Longtime Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer, who's recently been absent from the band, won't be playing.
The announcement arrives just five months after Aerosmith canceled the final dates of their multi-year "Deuces Are Wild" concert residency in Las Vegas due to Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler's health. In a statement at the time, the performer was said to feel "unwell."
Now, the band's getting back on the road…for the last time. See a video trailer below.
In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives."
They added regarding Kramer, "While Joey remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry first mentioned the upcoming Aerosmith tour to The Boston Globe in a recent interview ahead of his April mini-tour with The Joe Perry Project (April 15–24).
"After really not doing much for eight months. … [My wife] Billie and I were just keeping our heads low," the guitarist said. "Just jumping into this now, it's like, 'OK, this is what I do.'"
Watch: Aerosmith Say "Peace Out"
Aerosmith North American Tour Dates 2023–2024
Sept. 2 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Ctr
Sept. 6 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Arena
Sept. 9 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
Sept. 12 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 15 – Chicago, Ill @ United Ctr
Sept. 18 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 21 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket FieldHouse
Sept. 24 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Sept. 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 11 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Oct. 14 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 17 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Oct. 20 – Sunrise, Fla. @ FLA Live Arena
Oct. 23 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Ctr
Oct. 26 – St Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Ctr
Oct. 29 – Indianapolis, Id. @ Gainbridge Ctr
Nov 01 – San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Arena
Nov 04 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Nov 07 – Dallas, Texas @ American Ctr
Nov 10 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Ctr
Nov 13 – St Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Ctr
Nov 16 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Ctr
Nov 19 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Nov 22 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena
Nov 25 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Nov 28 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Dec 01 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Ctr
Dec 04 – San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Ctr
Dec 07 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
Dec 10 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Ctr
Dec 28 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Ctr
Dec 31 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Jan 04 – Cincinnati, Ohio. @ Heritage Arena
Jan 07 – Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Ctr
Jan 10 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Jan 13 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Jan 16 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Ctr
Jan 19 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG
Jan 23 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Ctr
Jan 26 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Ctr