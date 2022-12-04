Steven Tyler Not Well Enough to Perform Las Vegas Show, Aerosmith Issue Statement

This past Friday (Dec. 2), Aerosmith were forced to cancel their show at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas due to an undisclosed illness suffered by 74-year-old frontman Steven Tyler.

The performance would’ve been a part of the band’s ongoing 2022 “Deuces Are Wild” residency (which began on June 17). As reported by Blabbermouth, Aerosmith issued a statement (via Twitter) “about two hours before showtime” (around 9:45PM ET) that read:

It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight's show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform. He is expected to make a full recovery for Monday night's Las Vegas show. We sincerely apologize for the last minute notice. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded. All other refunds will be available at point of purchase.

Although Aerosmith received plenty of positive and encouraging responses to the announcement, many ticketholders were understandably upset. For instance, one Twitter user replied: “Thanks! Months of planning and lots of money spent to fly here to come see you, and then you cancel at the last minute after sound check? So pissed off!”

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first time the group had to call off shows this year, either, as they previously terminated their “Deuces Are Wild” June and July commitments due to Tyler “enter[ing] a rehabilitation facility following a relapse.”

Even so, Tyler was in top form when he joined Eminem onstage to sing the latter’s “Sing for the Moment” – which samples Aerosmith’s seminal “Dream On” – at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Whether or not Aerosmith will resume their residency tomorrow night (Dec. 5) – and continue with planned shows on Dec. 8 and Dec. 11 – remains to be seen. That said, you can purchase tickets here.

Of course, Loudwire wishes Tyler a speedy recovery.

Also, you can see the band’s official Twitter post – and some mixed reactions from fans – below: